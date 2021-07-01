Drillers rained out; doubleheader scheduled Friday

Friday

Up next: 4:05 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, LHP Brandon Williamson (2-2, 3.75 ERA) and RHP Penn Murfee (4-1, 3.53 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (2-2, 3.77 ERA) and RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 5.45 ERA)

Season series: Tied 7-7

Promotions: Fireworks -- Friday is the first of three consecutive nights that the Drillers will have a postgame fireworks display. OBI Blood Drive -- The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have mobile units located on Elgin Avenue from 2-9 p.m. All blood donors will receive two tickets to a future Drillers game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Thursday's rainout: For the first time this season, the Tulsa Drillers suffered a home rainout as their scheduled game against the Arkansas Travelers was postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday. Thursday's scheduled Jack White bobblehead giveaway was rescheduled for July 29.