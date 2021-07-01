Drillers rained out; doubleheader scheduled Friday

Friday
Up next: 4:05 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, LHP Brandon Williamson (2-2, 3.75 ERA) and RHP Penn Murfee (4-1, 3.53 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (2-2, 3.77 ERA) and RHP Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 5.45 ERA)
Season series: Tied 7-7
Promotions: Fireworks -- Friday is the first of three consecutive nights that the Drillers will have a postgame fireworks display. OBI Blood Drive -- The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have mobile units located on Elgin Avenue from 2-9 p.m. All blood donors will receive two tickets to a future Drillers game.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Thursday's rainout: For the first time this season, the Tulsa Drillers suffered a home rainout as their scheduled game against the Arkansas Travelers was postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday. Thursday's scheduled Jack White bobblehead giveaway was rescheduled for July 29.
Roster move: The Drillers received pitcher Edward Cuello from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Cuello, 22, had a 12.54 ERA in nine appearances for OKC.
Home and road: Tulsa is 15-11 at home and 13-10 on the road.
By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages -- Donovan Casey (.274), Carlos Rincon (.246), Ryan Noda (.235), Michael Busch (.219), Jeren Kendall (.202), Clayton Daniel (.200), Jacob Amaya (.198), Romer Cuadrado (.194), Devin Mann (.191), Hunter Feduccia (.189). Noda and Rincon lead the team with 10 homers. RBI leaders are Rincon with 32 and Kendall 28. Kendall has a team-high 14 stolen bases, followed by Casey with 10.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World