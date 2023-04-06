Brandon Lewis was in the Tulsa Drillers dugout all night instead of the lineup when they played their home opener last season.

Lewis had a slow start in 2022, but persevered and was one of the Texas League’s top power hitters during the second half. He finished with 24 homers, tied for fourth in the league.

“It was a really good bad year,” Lewis said. “I learned a lot of things that helped me mature at my age (24) and kind of realize what it takes to get to the big leagues.”

On Thursday night, Lewis was the Drillers’ first baseman for their Texas League season opener against the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field.

“It’s great to be back in Tulsa,” Lewis said. “Always a good time here, loved the fans and the support.”

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey is looking for a big 2023 season from Lewis, who also will be used as a third baseman. Lewis began the new season with a line-drive single in his first at-bat — the Drillers’ first hit of 2023.

“He carried that last month of the season over to spring training, had a great spring training,” Hennessey said. “He’s condensed his movements down a little bit, a little bit lower of a leg kick, less moving parts, making more contact.

“All he has to do is touch the ball, when he touches it, it goes a long way. Defensively he’s gotten a lot better, defense wasn’t the issue last year. He struck out a little too much, but he’s made improvements, made adjustments, and look for him to have a big year.

Lewis, 24, the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ fourth-round draft choice in 2019, arrived with the Double-A Drillers after batting .269 with 30 homers and 86 RBIs in Single-A in 2021.

But the first three months with the Drillers was rough for Lewis, who ended June with five homers and a .181 batting average.

However, over the final three months he blasted 19 homers and collected 53 of his 71 RBIs. His batting average also improved to .209.

“He was kind of hard-headed at the beginning of the year,” Hennessey said. “He didn’t want to change some things and once he bought in to what we were trying to do he really took off.”

Lewis learned a lot from his struggles last season.

“Cleaned up my swing a little bit,” Lewis said. “Staying in it mentally, taking it day-by-day, one game at a time. It’s a long season, everybody is going to have their skids here and there but just staying locked in mentally and staying ready, it really helped me propel myself that second half of the year and get things going.”

Lewis looked to build on that in the offseason and he saw the benefits during spring training, which included some major league action with the Dodgers.

“Worked on my swing a little bit, fine-tuned some things really honing in on my approach at the plate, trying to stay within myself not trying to do too much that helped me in the spring,” Lewis said. “Looking forward to seeing how it works out in the year.

“It helped just watching those guys (major leaguers) go about their business every day. They’ve been doing it a long time, seeing them take it day by day, going through that whole process, really helped solidify for me this is going to take a lot of work and you’ve got to do it every day.”

The Drillers, who also host the Missions on Friday and Saturday nights, have made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, but were swept in two games by Wichita in last September’s North Division finals.

“We’ve got a good-looking squad this year, we’re hoping we can do some fun things and bring some entertainment,” Lewis said.