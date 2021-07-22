Drillers pay tribute to Mike Coolbaugh before Thursday's game

Coolbaugh tribute: Before Thursday’s game, the Drillers played a video tribute and also observed a moment of silence honoring Mike Coolbaugh on the 14th anniversary of his death. Coolbaugh was a Drillers coach when he died from injuries suffered after he was struck by a foul ball during a game on July 22, 2007, at Arkansas. He also played for Tulsa in 1996.

Grove’s progress: Drillers right-hander Michael Grove, who is 0-4 with a 9.44 ERA in 14 games, allowed three runs on four hits over four innings with six strikeouts in Tuesday’s suspended game. Two runs came on a homer after a misplayed two-out fly ball and the third run scored on an infield hit. It was Grove’s second longest outing and came after he allowed 10 runs over 3 2/3 innings his two previous appearances.