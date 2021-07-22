Drillers pay tribute to Mike Coolbaugh before Thursday's game

Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Yefri Del Rosario (1-0, 5.60 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 3.08 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 10-5
Promotions: Fireworks after the game.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Coolbaugh tribute: Before Thursday’s game, the Drillers played a video tribute and also observed a moment of silence honoring Mike Coolbaugh on the 14th anniversary of his death. Coolbaugh was a Drillers coach when he died from injuries suffered after he was struck by a foul ball during a game on July 22, 2007, at Arkansas. He also played for Tulsa in 1996.
Grove’s progress: Drillers right-hander Michael Grove, who is 0-4 with a 9.44 ERA in 14 games, allowed three runs on four hits over four innings with six strikeouts in Tuesday’s suspended game. Two runs came on a homer after a misplayed two-out fly ball and the third run scored on an infield hit. It was Grove’s second longest outing and came after he allowed 10 runs over 3 2/3 innings his two previous appearances.
“We were in the dugout thinking this is the best stuff he’s had all year, he was up to 97 (mph) and had the breaking ball working,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Just had some tough luck. Going forward that’s what Michael Grove can do and I think that will give him confidence.“
Outfielder added: James Outman joined the Drillers on Thursday after being promoted from high Single-A Great Lakes, where he batted .250 with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 65 games.
Thursday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-1-0); 2, Dairon Blanco, CF (2-1-0-0); 3, MJ Melendez, C (4-0-2-0); 4, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (4-1-1-2); 5, Brhet Bewley, LF (3-1-0-0); 6, Jimmy Govern, 2B (4-0-2-1); 7, Brewer Hicklen, RF (4-0-0-0); 8, Dennicher Carrasco, 3B (4-0-1-0); 9, Tyler Cropley, C (4-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (5-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (2-1-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (2-1-0-0); 4, Donovan Casey, CF (4-2-3-2); 5, Ryan Noda, 1B (4-2-3-1); 6, Devin Mann, LF (3-0-0-1); 7, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-0-2-1); 8, Stevie Berman, C (3-0-1-1); 9, Clayton Daniel, DH (4-0-0-0).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World