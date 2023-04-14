For four days in June, the Tulsa Drillers will be rebranded as the TulsaSound.

The Drillers made that official announcement Friday after unveiling on Thursday night at the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture the special baseball uniforms they will be wearing during a four-game stretch June 22-25 at ONEOK Field.

It's part of an annual special 918 weekend the Drillers have been doing since 2018.

This year that weekend pays tribute to music in Tulsa and specifically the Tulsa Sound that originated in the 20th century's second half, featuring a mix of rock and roll, country, blues, blues rock and swamp pop with Leon Russell among the early pioneers.

"Music is so important to Tulsa and to celebrate the Tulsa Sound and what put Tulsa on the map in the music scene, we're just so excited to be playing as that," Drillers assistant general manager Justin Gorski said.

The series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will include a lot of live music and a celebrity softball game that will include Danny Boy O'Connor. Ann Bell, "queen" of the Tulsa Sound, will sing during a fireworks show and there will be a beer festival. The weekend will also include giveaways such as TulsaSound bucket hats and Aviator sunglasses.

The Drillers partnered with The Church Studio and OKPOP Museum to produce the TulsaSound weekend.

"This has been a few years in the making so I'm glad it's finally come to fruition," Gorski said. We love tying in pop culture and music and fun and all the great things that happen in Tulsa to baseball."

Jeff Moore, the OKPOP Museum's executive director said, “OKPOP is excited to partner with the Tulsa Drillers to celebrate the contributions of some of the greatest artists from the '60s and '70s “Tulsa Sound” era. OKPOP will house collections from many of these artists including Leon Russell, J.J. Cale, Jamie Oldaker, David Teegarden, Jim Keltner, Tommy Tripplehorn, and many others. This is a great way for us to celebrate these artists before our doors are open, and we look forward to bringing some of Oklahoma’s most beloved creatives to town to celebrate that weekend and to raise money for the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital.”

From the Drillers' first season in 1977, they have had a connection with the local music scene as Roy Clark was an original co-owner with businessman Bill Rollings.

The Drillers teamed up graphic artists Brandiose to create TulsaSound identity. Players and coaches will wear a navy hat with a red brim and a custom TulsaSound baseball characterization logo on the front. The uniforms will include navy jerseys with piano keys and a guitar with the TulsaSound script across the fronts. There will be a TulsaSound baseball logo on the left sleeve and a Drillers “D” Tulsa flag-themed musical note on the right sleeve. The player’s number on the back of the jersey will be within the Tulsa skyline.