Drillers outslug Sod Poodles behind Michael Busch's power display

During their three seasons together in the Texas League, the Tulsa Drillers and Amarillo Sod Poodles have played some wild games.

Wednesday night's matchup was another that can be added to the list.

Michael Busch had two homers and six RBIs to lead the Drillers to a 13-11 victory over the Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field.

Some of the previous scores between the two teams, who only meet 12 games per season, have included 20-12, 18-9 and 14-9 -- but all of those had been played in Amarillo.

In this latest slugfest, Amarillo (2-3) lost despite scoring seven runs in the fourth. All of Amarillo's scoring occurred in the middle three innings. Tulsa didn't score after plating six runs in the fifth.

Tulsa jumped out to a 5-0 lead, trailed 7-5, tied it at 7 on Busch's two-run homer in the fourth, fell behind again 8-7, and then regained the lead for keeps on Busch's grand slam in the fifth off Levi Kelly.

As it turned out, the two runs Tulsa (4-1) added in the fifth after Busch's blast proved to be the difference. Justin Yurchak had a RBI single and Carson Taylor lined a two-out RBI double. The Drillers needed all those run as Dominic Fletcher's three-run, two-out double in the sixth cut Tulsa's lead to 13-11.

Mark Washington pitched two shutout innings to pick up the save.

With the six-game series tied at 1, the teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday's lineups: Amarillo — 1, Corbin Carroll, RF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-2-1-3); 2, Eduardo Diaz, LF (5-2-2-0); 3, Andy Yerzy, 1B (3-1-0-0); 4, Dominic Fletcher, CF (5-2-2-4); 5, Leandro Cedeno, DH (5-1-2-1), Dairon Cuevas, PR (0-0-0-0); 6, Ti'Quan Forbes, 3B (5-1-1-2); 7, Jancarlos Cintron, SS (5-0-1-0); 8, Nick Dalesandro, C (4-1-1-0): 9, Drew Stankiewicz, 2B (3-1-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, LF (3-3-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-2-2-6); 3, Andy Pages, C (4-1-1-1); 4, Justin Yurchak, DH (5-2-3-2); 5, Brandon Lewis, 1B (5-1-1-1); 6, Carson Taylor, C (5-0-3-2); 7, Devin Mann, 3B (4-0-0-0); 8, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-2-0-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, RF (5-2-3-0).

DRILLERS 13, SOD POODLES 11

Amarillo;000;713;000;--;11;10;1

Tulsa;320;260;00x;--;13;15;3

Tabor, Hernandez (2), Kelly (5), Rogers (5), Lewis (6), Booser (8) and Dalesandro; Grove, Jimenez (4), Gamboa (5), Martinez (6), Washington (8) and Taylor. W: Gamboa (1-0); L: Kelly (0-1). Save: Washington (1). HR: Amarillo, Carroll (2); Tulsa, Busch 2 (2). RBI: Amarillo, Fletcher 4 (8), Carroll 3 (4), Forbes 2 (5), Cedeno (5), Dalesandro (1). Tulsa, Busch 6 (8), Yurchak 2 (5), Taylor 2 (2), Lewis (2), Outman (1), Pages (4). E: Amarillo, Lewis (1); Tulsa, Amaya (1), Busch (1), Taylor (1). LOB: Amarillo 3, Tulsa 9. DP: Tulsa 1. T: 3:32. A: 3,192.

