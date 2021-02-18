Drillers opener set for May 4 against Amarillo at ONEOK Field

Pro baseball will return to ONEOK Field on May 4 when the Tulsa Drillers open their season against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced the 2021 schedules for all 120 of their Professional Development League teams.
Amarillo defeated Tulsa in the 2019 Texas League Championship Series -- the last time pro baseball was played in Tulsa before the 2020 TL season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Tulsa and the nine other teams in the league renamed for now as Double-A Central will play 120-game schedules in 2021 -- 20 fewer games than normal -- due to the season starting four weeks later because of COVID protocols. Each team will have 60 home games and 60 road games.
There will be an unbalanced schedule this season in order to minimize travel. The Wichita Wind Surge will be the Drillers' opponent for 30 games -- 25% of the schedule. Wichita returns to the Drillers' schedule for the first time since it departed the TL after the 2007 season. The Wind Surge's first of three series in Tulsa will be May 18-23.
Tulsa will play all four of the other North Division teams. Besides Wichita, the Drillers will play 24 games each against Northwest Arkansas and Springfield, and 18 against Arkansas, which will make only one trip to Tulsa.
However, the Drillers will only face two of the five teams in the South Division -- Amarillo and Midland. The Drillers will not play Corpus Christi, Frisco and San Antonio.
The season will be 20 weeks long and run through Sept. 19 -- two weeks later than normal. Each series will be scheduled for six games -- Tuesday through Sunday with Mondays off for all teams.
Game times have not been set. There have been no decisions made on whether there will be a split-season format or playoffs.
The Drillers, whose opening series at home will run from May 4-9, will alternate home and road series for the first month of the season. They will be at home against Arkansas on July 4 and on Labor Day weekend. Tulsa's final home game will be against Springfield on Sept. 5 before ending the season with a two-week road trip to Amarillo and Midland.
TULSA DRILLERS 2021 SCHEDULE
(Home games in bold)
May 4-9: Amarillo; May 11-16: at NW Arkansas; May 18-23: Wichita; May 25-30: at Arkansas; June 1-6: at NW Arkansas; June 8-13: Wichita; June 15-20: at Arkansas; June 22-27: Springfield; June 29-July 4: Arkansas; July 11-16: at Springfield; July 18-23: at Wichita; July 20-25: NW Arkansas; July 27-Aug. 1: Midland; Aug. 3-8: at Springfield; Aug. 10-15: Wichita; Aug. 17-22: NW Arkansas; Aug. 24-29: at Wichita; Aug. 31-Sept. 5: Springfield; Sept. 7-12: at Midland; Sept. 14-19: at Amarillo.