Drillers opener set for May 4 against Amarillo at ONEOK Field

Pro baseball will return to ONEOK Field on May 4 when the Tulsa Drillers open their season against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced the 2021 schedules for all 120 of their Professional Development League teams.

Amarillo defeated Tulsa in the 2019 Texas League Championship Series -- the last time pro baseball was played in Tulsa before the 2020 TL season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

Tulsa and the nine other teams in the league renamed for now as Double-A Central will play 120-game schedules in 2021 -- 20 fewer games than normal -- due to the season starting four weeks later because of COVID protocols. Each team will have 60 home games and 60 road games.

There will be an unbalanced schedule this season in order to minimize travel. The Wichita Wind Surge will be the Drillers' opponent for 30 games -- 25% of the schedule. Wichita returns to the Drillers' schedule for the first time since it departed the TL after the 2007 season. The Wind Surge's first of three series in Tulsa will be May 18-23.

Tulsa will play all four of the other North Division teams. Besides Wichita, the Drillers will play 24 games each against Northwest Arkansas and Springfield, and 18 against Arkansas, which will make only one trip to Tulsa.