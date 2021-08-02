Drillers open series Tuesday at Springfield

Tuesday
Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Jose Martinez (Drillers debut; 5-1, 4.19 ERA at Single-A Great Lakes); Springfield, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 7-5
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 10 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Home and away: After Monday's open date, the Drillers open a six-game series Tuesday at Springfield. The Drillers are 24-18 at home compared to 17-19 on the road. But Tulsa is only 5-14 in its last 19 away games. With 24 of their final 42 games away from ONEOK Field, the Drillers need to show improvement on the road to have a chance at a playoff berth. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "We got a lot done in these last two weeks at home and now we've got to get it done on the road."
Yurchak's debut: Justin Yurchak went 0-for-3 in his Drillers debut Sunday, but reached base twice on a walk and was hit by a pitch. Yurchak leads High-A Central with a .356 batting average.
Rincon's transition: Tulsa's RBI leader, Carlos Rincon, is batting .286 with three homers and six RBIs in eight games with Double-A Binghamton since being traded to the New York Mets.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
