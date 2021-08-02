Drillers open series Tuesday at Springfield

Tuesday

Driller bits

Home and away: After Monday's open date, the Drillers open a six-game series Tuesday at Springfield. The Drillers are 24-18 at home compared to 17-19 on the road. But Tulsa is only 5-14 in its last 19 away games. With 24 of their final 42 games away from ONEOK Field, the Drillers need to show improvement on the road to have a chance at a playoff berth. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "We got a lot done in these last two weeks at home and now we've got to get it done on the road."