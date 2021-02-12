Drillers now are in Double-A Central after MLB renames all minor leagues

For now at least, the Tulsa Drillers will be playing in a league renamed as Double-A Central.

It will primarily be the same group of teams that have been in the Texas League, which had been in existence since 1888.

"I hate to see it happen," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said about the league name change. "Hopefully it's just a temporary placeholder situation."

Major League Baseball officially announced Friday the restructuring of the minors, now known as Professional Development Leagues.

All of the traditional league names have disappeared for now and been given geographic names corresponding to the level of development. For example, the Eastern League is now Double-A Northeast and the Southern League is Double-A South.

Double-A Central includes all of the teams that were in the Texas League in 2019 plus has added previous TL members San Antonio and Wichita. For the eight returning teams from 2019, all of the affiliations will remain the same except that 2019 champion Amarillo is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the San Diego Padres have moved their affiliation back to San Antonio, where it was from 2007-18.