Drillers now are in Double-A Central after MLB renames all minor leagues

For now at least, the Tulsa Drillers will be playing in a league renamed as Double-A Central.
It will primarily be the same group of teams that have been in the Texas League, which had been in existence since 1888.
"I hate to see it happen," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said about the league name change. "Hopefully it's just a temporary placeholder situation."
Major League Baseball officially announced Friday the restructuring of the minors, now known as Professional Development Leagues.
All of the traditional league names have disappeared for now and been given geographic names corresponding to the level of development. For example, the Eastern League is now Double-A Northeast and the Southern League is Double-A South.
Double-A Central includes all of the teams that were in the Texas League in 2019 plus has added previous TL members San Antonio and Wichita. For the eight returning teams from 2019, all of the affiliations will remain the same except that 2019 champion Amarillo is now with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the San Diego Padres have moved their affiliation back to San Antonio, where it was from 2007-18.
Tulsa (Los Angeles Dodgers) will be in the North Division with Arkansas (Seattle Mariners), Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City Royals), Springfield (St. Louis Cardinals) and Wichita (Minnesota Twins). The South Division consists of Amarillo, Corpus Christi (Houston Astros), Frisco (Texas Rangers), Midland (Oakland A's) and San Antonio.
"Nothing really has changed except the name on the top of the standings," Melega said. "We still have the same rivalries and teams."
League offices will be phased out and the leagues will be operated by Major League Baseball.
According to Major League Baseball's announcement, the minors' restructuring will result in player salary increases ranging from 38-72% for 2021; modernized facility standards better suited for pro athletes; improved amenities and working conditions for players and staff; reduced in-season travel for players and coaches; and better geographical alignment for major league teams and their affiliates.
Baseball America reported that Double-A teams will start the 2021 season on May 4 -- about four weeks later than usual due to COVID protocols. A Double-A Central schedule is expected to be announced soon.
The Drillers have been in the Texas League since 1977. The Tulsa Oilers were in the TL from 1933-65.
"I hope that eventually the leagues will be able to get their personalities back," Melega said. "But overall I think all the changes we are seeing will make baseball better."