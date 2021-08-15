Drillers' Miguel Vargas continues hot streak in loss to Wichita

Miguel Vargas’ parents selected a good weekend to watch their son play with the Drillers in Tulsa for the first time.
Vargas, after belting two homers in Saturday’s win, had three hits with an RBI in Sunday afternoon’s 14-8 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field.
“I’m real excited,” Vargas said about five family members joining him in Tulsa for the weekend. “If they stayed here for a whole season I’d probably have a better year.”
Vargas, a third baseman, is having an outstanding year anyway as he has overall totals of 19 homers, 59 RBI and a .310 batting average for Double-A Tulsa and high Single-A Great Lakes. In 53 games for Tulsa, he has 12 homers and 43 RBIs. If he had enough at-bats to qualify, his .308 batting average, .524 slugging percentage and .911 OPS would rank among Double-A Central’s top-10 in those categories.
Vargas’ father, Lazaro, is an international baseball legend after playing 22 years for the Havana Industriales in Cuba’s top league and he helped Cuba win Olympic gold medals in 1992 and ‘96. Miguel Vargas was 16 when he and his father left Cuba in 2015 and moved to Miami, Florida.
“I talk to him every single night about the game,” Miguel Vargas said. “I’m very happy him being here.”
Miguel Vargas was having a good week even before his family arrived. He went 11-for-25 with three homers and eight RBIs in the six-game series that was split against Wichita.
The Drillers (48-42) end the series just as they were when it started — four games behind Wichita (52-38) in the race for the league’s second and final playoff spot with 30 games remaining.
But Tulsa, which had won the three previous games, missed a big opportunity to cut the deficit to two games after jumping to a 6-0 lead Sunday. Vargas’ two-out RBI single was part of a five-run second inning against Wichita’s Jordan Balazovic, who dominated the Drillers in two recent starts.
But Wichita roared back, sparked by BJ Boyd, who produced his third two-homer game of the series. He had a three-run homer that started the Wind Surge’s comeback in the third.
Drillers lefty reliever Bryan Warzek (3-2) recorded only three outs as he was hammered for seven runs, including four homers. Jermaine Palacios’ solo homer tied the game at 8 in the seventh. Warzek gave up two-run homers to Chris Williams, Boyd and Trey Cabbage in the eighth.
Tulsa managed only one infield hit as it was shut out over the last 6 1/3 innings after Justin Yurchak’s two-run double gave the Drillers an 8-3 lead in the third. Yurchak went 3-for-5 as he raised his batting average to .431 in 13 games.
It was the second time in a month that Wichita won after rallying from a six-run deficit against Tulsa.
The loss kept the home team from sweeping all four games while playing as the “Noodlers” with special uniforms that have a dark, royal blue jersey and lime-green pants.
Wind Surge 14, Drillers 8
Wichita 003 220 160 — 14 13 1
Tulsa 152 000 000 — 8 10 0
Balazovic, Lau (2), Phillips (4), Neff (6), Gore (8) and Williams; Watson, Gibbens (3), Martinson (4), Warzek (7), Willeman (8) and Feduccia. W: Neff (7-3). L: Warzek (3-2). HR: Wichita — Boyd 2 (14), Bechtold (14), Cabrera (4), Palacios (18), Cabbage (13). RBI: Wichita — Boyd 5 (55), Williams 3 (13), Cabbage 2 (31), Cabrera 2 (12), Palacios (46), Bechtold (35); Tulsa — Feduccia 2 (31), Yurchak 2 (12), Vargas (43), Busch (41), Outman (15). E: Wichita — Martin (3), Balazovic (1), Burt (3). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Wichita 5, Tulsa 7. T: 3:09. A: 4,324.
