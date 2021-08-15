Drillers' Miguel Vargas continues hot streak in loss to Wichita

The Drillers (48-42) end the series just as they were when it started — four games behind Wichita (52-38) in the race for the league’s second and final playoff spot with 30 games remaining.

But Tulsa, which had won the three previous games, missed a big opportunity to cut the deficit to two games after jumping to a 6-0 lead Sunday. Vargas’ two-out RBI single was part of a five-run second inning against Wichita’s Jordan Balazovic, who dominated the Drillers in two recent starts.

But Wichita roared back, sparked by BJ Boyd, who produced his third two-homer game of the series. He had a three-run homer that started the Wind Surge’s comeback in the third.

Drillers lefty reliever Bryan Warzek (3-2) recorded only three outs as he was hammered for seven runs, including four homers. Jermaine Palacios’ solo homer tied the game at 8 in the seventh. Warzek gave up two-run homers to Chris Williams, Boyd and Trey Cabbage in the eighth.

Tulsa managed only one infield hit as it was shut out over the last 6 1/3 innings after Justin Yurchak’s two-run double gave the Drillers an 8-3 lead in the third. Yurchak went 3-for-5 as he raised his batting average to .431 in 13 games.

It was the second time in a month that Wichita won after rallying from a six-run deficit against Tulsa.