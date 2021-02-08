Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, pitching coach Dave Borkowski return for 2021 season

Scott Hennessey will return as the Tulsa Drillers manager for the 2021 season.

The Drillers also announced Monday that Dave Borkowski will be back as the pitching coach. Hennessey has been with the Drillers since 2017 and Borkowski since '18.

"To have Scott and Bork back is huge," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "They have a great working relationship and maintaining that continuity bodes well for our on-field endeavors."

Also on the staff will be Brett Pill, who was hired as the hitting coach for 2020 before the Texas League season was canceled because of COVID. New additions include former Oklahoma State infielder Chris Gutierrez as the bench coach, Noah Huff as performance coach, Yuya Mukaihara as athletic trainer and Danny-David Linahan as video associate. Mukaihara was also going to be with the Drillers last year.

Hennessey, 50, led the Drillers to three consecutive North Division titles from 2017-19, including a pennant in 2018. He has a 179-139 regular-season record with Tulsa, including 104-57 at home. His 16 postseason wins are the most in Drillers history. Hennessey has the best overall and home winning percentages in team history with at least two seasons as manager.