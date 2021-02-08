Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, pitching coach Dave Borkowski return for 2021 season

Scott Hennessey will return as the Tulsa Drillers manager for the 2021 season.
The Drillers also announced Monday that Dave Borkowski will be back as the pitching coach. Hennessey has been with the Drillers since 2017 and Borkowski since '18.
"To have Scott and Bork back is huge," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "They have a great working relationship and maintaining that continuity bodes well for our on-field endeavors."
Also on the staff will be Brett Pill, who was hired as the hitting coach for 2020 before the Texas League season was canceled because of COVID. New additions include former Oklahoma State infielder Chris Gutierrez as the bench coach, Noah Huff as performance coach, Yuya Mukaihara as athletic trainer and Danny-David Linahan as video associate. Mukaihara was also going to be with the Drillers last year.
Hennessey, 50, led the Drillers to three consecutive North Division titles from 2017-19, including a pennant in 2018. He has a 179-139 regular-season record with Tulsa, including 104-57 at home. His 16 postseason wins are the most in Drillers history. Hennessey has the best overall and home winning percentages in team history with at least two seasons as manager.
"He's great to work with, is great in the community and has a proven track record," Melega said. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have him return."
Borkowski, while with the Drillers, helped develop several pitchers who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, including Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Victor Gonzalez. Borkowski pitched seven seasons in the majors with Detroit, Baltimore and Houston from 1999-2008.
Pill played in 111 games over three seasons with the Giants in 2011-13. He hit four homers in 48 games for the Giants’ 2012 World Series championship team. His brother, Tyler, pitched in two games for the Drillers in 2018.
Gutierrez played for OSU from 2003-05 and in the minors from 2005-13. Mukaihara is in his sixth year in the Dodgers system.
The Drillers have been the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate since the 2015 season. As part of the minors' restructuring, the Drillers received an invitation from the Dodgers on Dec. 10 to remain as their affiliate for the next 10 years. It is expected that on Wednesday all the player development licenses between major and minor league teams will be officially finalized. Soon after that, the 2021 TL schedule will be announced.