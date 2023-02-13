It's unusual for a Texas League club to have five position players from its major league parent team's 40-man roster.

But that's the forecast for the Tulsa Drillers when they start the season.

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey visited ONEOK Field on a Monday afternoon that would have been ideal for baseball en route to reporting to the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training in Arizona later this week. Hennessey looked ahead to the 2023 season — his sixth with Tulsa.

The Drillers' starting lineup when they host the San Antonio Missions in the opener on April 6 at ONEOK Field is likely to include Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster members Diego Cartaya, Andy Pages, Jonny DeLuca, Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas.

Cartaya, a 21-year-old catcher, is 14th in mlb.com's overall rankings. Last year, he had a combined 22 homers and 72 RBIs in Single-A for Rancho Cucamonga and Great Lakes.

"Diego is our No. 1 prospect," Hennessey said. "He is a catch-and-throw guy with offensive ability. He has a great makeup, a great worker, a good game-caller. He likes to study and works with the pitchers. The fans are really going to enjoy how he plays because he brings it every night."

Pages and DeLuca are outfielders who were with the Drillers last season. Pages was among the TL's power leaders with 26 homers and 80 RBIs although he only batted .236. DeLuca batted .298 with seven homers and 20 RBIs after being called up from Great Lakes before suffering a lat strain that ended his season. Both of them may only need a short stint in Tulsa before moving up to Triple-A Oklahoma City, similar to highly regarded prospect Michael Busch last year. Pages is ranked by mlb.com as the No. 5 Dodgers prospect.

Leonard and Vivas should give the Drillers a strong double-play combination. Both were at Great Lakes last year. Hennessey saw both play in the Dominican Republic several years ago. Leonard, a shortstop, batted .264 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs while Vivas batted .269 with 10 homers and 66 RBIs. Leonard is the Dodgers' No. 10 prospect and Vivas is at No. 15.

"I developed a relationship with them, I know them, they know me, it's going to be a smooth transition when they get here," Hennessey said. "Jorbit is similar to Busch, a left-handed hitter with offensive ability. We've got to get him better defensively, but he's made great strides. They are young exciting players."

Kody Hoese and Brandon Lewis, who are first/third basemen, are likely to return to Tulsa. Lewis, after a slow start last year, ended up among the TL's power leaders with 24 homers and 71 RBIs, but batted only .209. Hoese, a first-round draft choice in 2019, has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons with the Drillers. A candidate for the Drillers roster is former top outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz, who was with Tulsa in 2017-18 before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles, where had been since then before being signed by the Dodgers on Feb. 3.

Tulsa's pitching rotation will likely be filled with returnees — Nick Frasso, Nick Nastrini, Landon Knack, Kyle Hurt and Emmet Sheehan — all were with Tulsa at the end of last season that concluded with a 69-67 record and a quick playoff exit. Knack is the Dodgers' No. 11 prospect, Nastrini is at No. 12, Hurt at No. 20 and Sheehan at No. 21.

"All those guys are power arms and are going to be really good big leaguers," Hennessey said. "We've seen what they can do in spurts last year, look for them to throw more strikes, hold runners on a little better and the sky's the limit for all those guys."

This will be the Drillers' first normal spring training since 2019 as COVID impacted '20 and 21, and major league labor negotiations affected 2022. Many of the players headed to Tulsa will get a longer look in major league camp this spring due to numerous Dodgers playing in the World Baseball Classic.

"Looking forward to getting back to that and a normal routine," Hennessey said. "It's going to be an exciting spring training."