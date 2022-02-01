Drillers manager eager for early start in spring training, 'normal' season

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey will be able to spend more time than usual with his current and future players before the regular season starts.

Hennessey usually spends his first month in spring training as a coach at the major league level with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the current MLB work stoppage will result in Hennessey going right to the minor league camp when he arrives at the Dodgers’ spring training complex Sunday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Hennessey is arriving there a week earlier than normal due to the number of players already at the complex.

“Going this early and starting early as we are we’re going to get a lot of time with the guys and some of the younger guys, and get to know them as well,” Hennessey said during a visit to ONEOK Field on Tuesday. “So when they get to up here to Double-A I will be more familiar with them, so that’s going to be good.”

Regardless of whether the MLB labor stoppage ends in February or June or whenever, the Drillers’ Double-A Central season will be played as scheduled, starting April 8 at Wichita. Tulsa’s home opener is April 12 against Amarillo.