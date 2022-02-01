Drillers manager eager for early start in spring training, 'normal' season

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey will be able to spend more time than usual with his current and future players before the regular season starts.
Hennessey usually spends his first month in spring training as a coach at the major league level with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, the current MLB work stoppage will result in Hennessey going right to the minor league camp when he arrives at the Dodgers’ spring training complex Sunday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Hennessey is arriving there a week earlier than normal due to the number of players already at the complex.
“Going this early and starting early as we are we’re going to get a lot of time with the guys and some of the younger guys, and get to know them as well,” Hennessey said during a visit to ONEOK Field on Tuesday. “So when they get to up here to Double-A I will be more familiar with them, so that’s going to be good.”
Regardless of whether the MLB labor stoppage ends in February or June or whenever, the Drillers’ Double-A Central season will be played as scheduled, starting April 8 at Wichita. Tulsa’s home opener is April 12 against Amarillo.
“I know we’re going to have 26 guys here in April and whatever those 26 are they’re going to be good players,” said Hennessey, who will be starting his fifth season as the Drillers’ manager. “They’re going to be excited to be in front of our fans and ready to go.”
Although the Drillers’ Opening Day roster is never settled until just before the opener, there is a little more roster uncertainty than usual this year due to the MLB labor stoppage. There are usually 2-3 players on the Dodgers’ 40-man major league roster who wind up with Tulsa, but they would be unavailable until the stoppage ends. Triple-A Oklahoma City would usually receive around 10 players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
As a result, there could be a domino effect throughout the Dodgers’ system as well as all the other major league organizations. Some players who would be slated to begin the season in Double-A would jump to Triple-A, and some who would probably have started in high-A will wind up in Double-A.
Whether the stoppage continues or not, however, the Drillers’ starting rotation will likely be led by Bobby Miller, Landon Knack and Clayton Beeter — all moved up to the Drillers late last season and are considered among the Dodgers’ top-10 prospects. Several of the Drillers’ relievers from last year are expected to return.
“I think the pitching will be the strength of our team,” Hennessey said. “We’re going to have five really good starters and power arms out of the bullpen.
“I think we’ll be able to swing the bats a little better in the first half and if we can do that we’ll get off to a good start.”
Returning position players are likely to include catcher Hunter Feduccia, outfielder Jeren Kendall, infielder Kody Hoese and possibly second baseman Michael Busch. Hennessey said a player to watch is switch-hitting catcher Carson Taylor, a 2020 fourth-round draft choice who batted .278 with nine homers and 54 RBIs for high-A Great Lakes last year.
Hennessey led the Drillers to three consecutive Texas League division titles from 2017-19, including a pennant in 2018, before COVID led to the 2020 minor league season being canceled. The Drillers finished 63-57 last year, but narrowly missed the playoffs in a season that was shortened 18 games at the start due to COVID.
“Coming off COVID, the restrictions that we had in the clubhouse, ‘21 was a weird year, — a year we had to be flexible and make some adjustments,” Hennessey said. “Hopefully that’s over and now we can get back to concentrating on baseball, have a good solid spring training and have a full year. Everyone is looking forward to it.
“Last year was a weird feeling, spring training started late. This year is a different feel, this is more of a normal feel, you’re in your routine, you know what’s ahead of you and back to normal baseball.”
Ex-Driller Green dies
Former Drillers outfielder David Green, who was on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series champions and ‘87 pennant winners, died Saturday in Atlanta. He was 61. Green closed out his career in Organized Baseball with the Drillers in 1990 and ‘91. He was involved in two of the Cardinals’ biggest trades in the ‘80s as he was acquired from Milwaukee for Hall-of-Fame catcher and former Tulsa player Ted Simmons and sent to San Francisco for Jack Clark.