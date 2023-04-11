Tuesday's recap: The Midland RockHounds rallied with six runs in the seventh inning for a 10-8 victory over the Drillers in the opener of a six-game series at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Notable: Drillers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan struck out nine as he allowed two runs in four innings. Sheehan has 17 strikeouts in nine innings this season. ... The game ended with Tulsa's Jorbit Vivas flying out to strand the bases loaded. ... Two Drillers left the game with injuries in the ninth inning. After fouling a ball off his foot, Diego Cartaya walked and departed for pinch-runner Yusniel Diaz, who then exited after a hard slide into second base.