Drillers looking forward to `electric' opener, playing in front of fans

On Sunday and Monday nights, many of the 2021 Tulsa Drillers got their first look at ONEOK Field as the team held its first workouts since leaving spring training in Arizona.

Just as has been the case since the start of the pandemic, the Drillers players were on the field while the stands were empty.

That will change Tuesday night when the Drillers play in a game that counts as they open the Double-A Central season against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Due to COVID protocols, attendance capacity will be limited to approximately 5,000 fans.

“We’ve been waiting almost a year-and-a-half for this moment,” Drillers second baseman Michael Busch said. “I think everybody is even more excited than ever.”

Busch, one of the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ top prospects, described his reaction to when he arrived Saturday for the first time at ONEOK Field as “it was like that feeling of a little kid going to a big league game, honestly. I couldn’t be more excited to get inside the field and get inside the locker room.”