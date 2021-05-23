Drillers' hitting drought continues in shutout loss to Wichita

"He made adjustments, we didn't, and you have to tip your hat," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We got him the first time around, but he did what he was supposed to do and we didn't offensively today."

After Tuesday, the Drillers (9-9) managed only 14 hits and 10 runs in the series' remaining five games, but did manage to win two of them. They only had four hits and one run in the last two games.

"We've got to do a better job of putting together more quality ABs (at-bats)," Hennessey said. "We've done a good job up until this point. The last two days we just didn't make adjustments. But we have young hitters, too, and we've got to get it figured out."

Wichita took a 1-0 lead in the third inning off Drillers starter Michael Grove (0-2) as Jose Miranda singled with one out and Gilberto Celestino walked. They advanced on a wild pitch and Miranda scored on De La Trinidad's sacrifice fly.

The Wind Surge (10-7) added two runs in the fifth off reliever Justin Hagenman. David Banuelos led off with an infield hit and Miranda walked. Celestino deep fly out moved the runners to second and third. De La Trinidad singled home Banuelos and Jermaine Palacios' double drove in Miranda. Palacios went 3-for-3 and drew a walk.