Drillers' hitting drought continues in shutout loss to Wichita

Wichita Wind Surge right-hander Austin Schulfer received a $1,000 signing bonus from the Minnesota Twins after being a 19th-round draft choice in 2018.
That bonus looks like a bargain if the 25-year-old Schulfer's performance Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field is any indication.
Schulfer pitched 6 2/3 innings as he combined with three relievers on a one-hitter and Ernie De La Trinidad had two RBIs to lead the Wind Surge past the Tulsa Drillers 3-0 on Jackie Robinson Day before a crowd of 4,779.
All the uniformed Drillers wore No. 42 to honor Robinson, who broke major league baseball's color barrier in 1947.
After the game's start was delayed 28 minutes because of rain, Schulfer (1-1) walked one and struck out six over 6 2/3 innings. He carried a no-hitter into the seventh, but lost it when Kody Hoese lined a one-out single into left field. In 2019, Schulfer pitched five innings in a combined no-hitter for Single-A Cedar Rapids.
Schulfer, who pitched in college for Wisconsin-Milwaukee, then struck out Ryan Noda and exited the game due to reaching his pitch limit. He threw 49 of 78 pitches for strikes as he showed a mix of pitches that included very effective sinkers and sliders.
It was a big turnaround for Schulfer (1-1), who was roughed up for seven hits and eight runs in the third inning of a 12-3 loss to Tulsa in the series opener Tuesday.
"He made adjustments, we didn't, and you have to tip your hat," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We got him the first time around, but he did what he was supposed to do and we didn't offensively today."
After Tuesday, the Drillers (9-9) managed only 14 hits and 10 runs in the series' remaining five games, but did manage to win two of them. They only had four hits and one run in the last two games.
"We've got to do a better job of putting together more quality ABs (at-bats)," Hennessey said. "We've done a good job up until this point. The last two days we just didn't make adjustments. But we have young hitters, too, and we've got to get it figured out."
Wichita took a 1-0 lead in the third inning off Drillers starter Michael Grove (0-2) as Jose Miranda singled with one out and Gilberto Celestino walked. They advanced on a wild pitch and Miranda scored on De La Trinidad's sacrifice fly.
The Wind Surge (10-7) added two runs in the fifth off reliever Justin Hagenman. David Banuelos led off with an infield hit and Miranda walked. Celestino deep fly out moved the runners to second and third. De La Trinidad singled home Banuelos and Jermaine Palacios' double drove in Miranda. Palacios went 3-for-3 and drew a walk.
A three-run lead was more than enough for Schulfer and the Wichita bullpen as they allowed only three more baserunners during the rest of the game and none advanced past first base.
Monday's open date before starting a 12-game road trip comes at a good time for the Drillers.
"It gives us a mental break," Hennessey said. "We'll talk to them and get back to work Tuesday. The positive thing is we did split the series and that's a good thing."
WIND SURGE 3, DRILLERS 0
Wichita;001;020;000;—3;9;0
Tulsa;000;000;000;—;0;1;0
Schulfer, Moran (7), Phillips (8), Cano (9) and Banuelos; Grove, Hagenman (4), Willeman (6), Ochsenbein (8) and Feduccia. W: Schulfer (1-1). L: Grove (0-2). RBI: Wichita — De La Trinidad 2 (7), Palacios (8). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Wichita 9, Tulsa 3. T: 2:39. A: 4,779.