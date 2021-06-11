 Skip to main content
Drillers have top pitching staff in Double-A Central
Drillers have top pitching staff in Double-A Central

Drillers

Wichita's BJ Boyd swings and misses at a pitch with catcher Stevie Berman behind the plate during Friday's game at ONEOK Field.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV; KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Austin Schulfer (1-3, 5.55 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 3.80 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 7-3

Promotions: Fireworks after the game

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita (Family Funday — Drillers sunglasses)

Driller bits

Friday's batting orders: Wichita — 1, BJ Boyd, LF; 2, Caleb Hamilton, 1B; 3, Ernie De La Trinidad, RF; 4, Andrew Bechtold; 5, Roy Morales, C; 6, Peter Mooney, SS; 7, Leobaldo Cabrera, CF: 8, Yeltsin Encarnacion, 2B; 9, Nick Garland, DH.

Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF; 2, Donovan Casey, RF; 3, Michael Busch, 2B; 4, Ryan Noda, LF: 5, Carlos Rincon, DH; 6, Kody Hoese, 3B; 7, Jacob Amaya, SS; 8, Stevie Berman, C; 9, Devin Mann, 1B.

Setting the pace: Drillers reliever Guillermo Zuniga (5-1) leads Double-A in wins. He has two wins in the first four games of the current series. The Drillers lead Double-A Central with a 3.32 ERA. Casey entered Friday leading Double-A Central with 41 hits.

Good start: Entering Friday, the Drillers were 20-12 through 32 games — their best start since going 21-11 in 2012.

Short starts: Friday's was the 11th in 18 Drillers home games this season that neither starting pitcher lasted five innings — the minimum needed to qualify for a win.

Few bunts: The Drillers don't have any sacrifice bunts this season and their opponents have two.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

