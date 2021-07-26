Drillers follow historic win with home series against RockHounds, Owasso's Jonah Bride

Tuesday

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Driller bits

Change of pace: The Drillers (38-34), after setting a franchise scoring record in Sunday's 23-8 win over Northwest Arkansas, had an open date Monday before hosting Midland on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series. After playing their past 66 games against four North Division opponents, the Drillers will be seeing the South's RockHounds for the first time since July 2019. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "We've been playing the same teams over and over, quality teams that we've been playing, but we're looking forward to playing a new team with new faces, and our guys will be ready." The Drillers will start Gus Varland on the mound and he will be followed by Ryan Pepiot, likely in the second inning.