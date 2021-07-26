Drillers follow historic win with home series against RockHounds, Owasso's Jonah Bride

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, LHP Jared Koenig (5-1, 2.37 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.66 ERA)/RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-4, 2.45 ERA)
Season series: First meeting
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Midland (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Change of pace: The Drillers (38-34), after setting a franchise scoring record in Sunday's 23-8 win over Northwest Arkansas, had an open date Monday before hosting Midland on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series. After playing their past 66 games against four North Division opponents, the Drillers will be seeing the South's RockHounds for the first time since July 2019. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "We've been playing the same teams over and over, quality teams that we've been playing, but we're looking forward to playing a new team with new faces, and our guys will be ready." The Drillers will start Gus Varland on the mound and he will be followed by Ryan Pepiot, likely in the second inning.
Scouting report: Midland (37-35), an Oakland affiliate, won four consecutive Texas League pennants from 2014-17, defeating the Drillers in two of those finals -- so the upcoming series is a matchup of teams that combined for five of the last six TL pennants. Midland's top hitter, shortstop Nick Allen, will miss the series because he is playing in the Olympics. Former Owasso infielder Jonah Bride is batting .318 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 33 games for Midland. Former Oklahoma State catcher Collin Theroux, who hit a two-run homer in the 2019 TL All-Star Game at ONEOK Field, is back with Midland.
Super Sundays: The Drillers' two highest-scoring games in their 44 seasons both were on Sundays and so was the all-time Tulsa pro record of 31 runs by the Oilers on April 18, 1948 in Tulsa.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World