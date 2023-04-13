Wednesday's recap: The Tulsa Drillers offense was alive Tulsa hitters combined to earn 12 hits against the Midland RockHounds. The 12 hits resulted in eight runs for the Drillers, which was enough to for an 8-5 victory at Momentum Bank Ballpark that evened the six-game series at one win each.

Notable: Tulsa used five relievers as Jake Cantleberry, Ben Harris and John Rooney each had scoreless outings, with Harris earning his first Double-A win. Cole Percival and Jack Little surrendered two runs each, but only one of Little’s runs was earned ... Andy Pages was hit by two pitches, both coming from Midland’s starting pitcher J.T. Ginn.

DRILLERS 8, ROCKHOUNDS 5

Tulsa 031 101 020 — 8 12 1

Midland 001 000 202 — 5 7 2

Knack, Castleberry (5), Percival (6), Harris (7), Little (8), Rooney (9) and Taylor; Ginn, Walkinshaw (4), De La Cruz (8) and Simoneit. W: Harris (1-0). L: Ginn (0-1); Save: Rooney (1). T: 2:39. A: 2,015.