Drillers' errors nullify web gems in loss to Cardinals

Tulsa Drillers third baseman Kody Hoese came real close to pulling off ONEOK Field’s defensive play of the year Wednesday afternoon.

With two outs in the third inning, Hoese delivered a Nolan Arenado-esque gem with a dazzling backhand stab of Springfield catcher Julio Rodriguez’s sharp grounder and while falling into foul territory, made a two-hop throw that beat the batter to first base.

But first baseman Michael Busch, who primarily plays at second, had the ball pop out of his glove and was charged with the error. That was when the game against Double-A Central’s worst team began to slip away from the Drillers.

Springfield’s next five batters reached base and six unearned runs scored after the error as the Cardinals turned a deficit into a 9-3 victory over the Drillers.

“It was a really good play by Kody,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “And Michael has been really great over there at first, but just didn’t make that play. It just wasn’t our day. Give Springfield credit, they swung the bats good and pitched it good enough to beat us.“