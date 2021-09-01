Drillers' errors nullify web gems in loss to Cardinals

Tulsa Drillers third baseman Kody Hoese came real close to pulling off ONEOK Field’s defensive play of the year Wednesday afternoon.
With two outs in the third inning, Hoese delivered a Nolan Arenado-esque gem with a dazzling backhand stab of Springfield catcher Julio Rodriguez’s sharp grounder and while falling into foul territory, made a two-hop throw that beat the batter to first base.
But first baseman Michael Busch, who primarily plays at second, had the ball pop out of his glove and was charged with the error. That was when the game against Double-A Central’s worst team began to slip away from the Drillers.
Springfield’s next five batters reached base and six unearned runs scored after the error as the Cardinals turned a deficit into a 9-3 victory over the Drillers.
“It was a really good play by Kody,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “And Michael has been really great over there at first, but just didn’t make that play. It just wasn’t our day. Give Springfield credit, they swung the bats good and pitched it good enough to beat us.“
It was a costly loss for the Drillers (56-48), who began the day two games behind Frisco for Double-A Central’s second and final playoff berth. Sixteen games remain in the regular season.
Tulsa was coming off a 15-2 win Tuesday night against Springfield and had been 6-1 against the Cardinals (38-66) this season at ONEOK Field.
“I felt good enough going into it, but we just didn’t play well enough to win,” Hennessey said. “We hit a lot hard-hit balls right at guys. Baseball’s a funny game. The good thing about this club is we always bounce back, and they’ll be ready to go back at it tomorrow.”
Springfield scored two in the first, but Tulsa answered with James Outman’s 434-foot leadoff homer in the first and two runs in the second to take a 3-2 lead on Outman’s RBI single and Busch’s sacrifice fly.
And then came the decisive third that should have been a 1-2-3 inning for Tulsa starter Jose Martinez (1-2), but shortstop Jacob Amaya committed a one-out error on a routine grounder.
The game then fell apart for Martinez and the Drillers after Rodriguez reached on Busch’s error. Matt Koperniak followed with a tying double. After Moises Castillo walked, Irving Lopez snapped the tie with a two-run single. David Vinsky walked to load the bases again.
Hennessey then called on the Drillers’ hottest reliever, Mark Washington. Justin Toerner, a Drillers nemesis for a couple years, greeted Washington with a two-run double. Vinsky scored on Washington’s wild pitch for an 8-3 lead.
Washington pitched two more innings as he was not charged with a run for the ninth time in his last 10 outings. Three Drillers relievers combined to allow one run (unearned) in 6 1/3 innings, but Tulsa’s offense was shut down for the rest of the game by Grant Black (1-3) and two relievers. Black pitched five innings as he picked up his first win in affiliated baseball.
Black was signed last year by the St. Louis Cardinals, the team he rooted for as a kid growing up in Arkansas, after starting his pro career with two independent teams.
While Hoese couldn’t quite pull off Tulsa’s best fielding gem of 2021, Outman made a bid for that achievement when he reached beyond the center-field fence to rob Chandler Redmond of a homer in the seventh.
“That was one of the best plays of the year,” Hennessey said.
CARDINALS 9, DRILLERS 3
Springfield;206;000;010;—;9;8;1
Tulsa;120;000;000;—;3;9;3
Black, Thompson (6), Pacheco (8) and Rodriguez; Martinez, Washington (3), Martinson (6), Zuniga (8) and Zabala. W: Black (1-3). L: Martinez (1-2). HR: Tulsa, Outman (5). RBIs: Springfield — Toerner 2 (20), Koperniak 2 (4), Lopez 2 (10), Redmond (12); Tulsa — Outman 2 (17), Busch (55). E: Springfield, Dunn (9); Tulsa, Amaya (16), Busch (8), Martinson (1). DP: Springfield 1. LOB: Springfield 6, Tulsa 8. T: 2:53. A: 3,418.