Drillers edge Wind Surge on Steve Berman's walk-off double

For the first time since 2019, the Tulsa Drillers celebrated a walk-off win at ONEOK Field.
Steve Berman's two-out RBI double in the ninth inning gave the Drillers a 4-3 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on a misty Friday night before a sellout crowd of 5,004.
Berman's winning hit drove in Devin Mann, who drew a walk from Hector Lujan (0-1).
Justin Hagenman (3-1) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 shutout innings. The Drillers (9-7) have won seven of their last eight games.
The game featured an attractive matchup of starting pitchers, and they didn't disappoint. Tulsa's Gerardo Carrillo, who is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster, allowed one run and three hits over 4 1/3 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts before reaching his pitch limit. He threw 41 of his 66 pitches for strikes.
Wichita's Cole Sands, a fifth-round draft choice from Florida State in 2018, is among the Minnesota Twins' top-15 prospects. He allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Sands struck out nine and didn't issue a walk.
Wichita (9-7) opened the scoring in the third. Jose Miranda was hit by a pitch and Peter Mooney walked. One out later, Mark Contreras singled home Miranda.
Tulsa struck back in the fourth. Michael Busch led off with a pop-fly single. Donovan Casey then hit a grounder to the third baseman Miranda, whose wild throw to first resulted in runners at second and third. Casey was credited with a hit. Ryan Noda followed with a two-run single. Noda returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday's game with a hand contusion.
Wichita answered in the sixth. Ernie De La Trinidad led off with a single off reliever Guillermo Zuniga and Sherman Johnson drew a one-out walk. After Caleb Hamilton struck out, Bryan Warzek came in to pitch for Tulsa. Warzek walked the next two hitters, Miranda and Mooney, to force in the tying run, Gilberto Celestino's infield hit drove in Johnson with the go-ahead run for a 3-2 lead. However, a baserunning mistake by Miranda on the play kept Wichita from an even bigger rally.
Tulsa tied the game a 3-3 in the seventh. Kody Hoese led off with a grounder that was booted by shortstop Jermaine Palacios. Jeren Kendall drew a walk from reliever Dakota Chalmers, who then plunked Carlos Rincon to load the bases.
Mann's sacrifice fly drove in Hoese, but Berman grounded into a double play that ended the inning. Berman, however, didn't miss on his next chance to drive in the decisive run.
DRILLERS 4, WIND SURGE 3
Wichita;001;002;000;--;3;6;3
Tulsa;000;200;101;--;4;5;0
Sands, Chalmers (6), Lujan (8) and Hamilton; Carrillo, Zuniga (5), Warzek (6), Hagenman (8) and Berman. W: Hagenman (3-1). L: Lujan (0-1). RBI: Wichita -- Contreras (10), Celestino (4); Tulsa -- Noda 2 (12), Mann (10), Berman (4). E: Wichita -- Miranda (2), Palacios (4). LOB -- Wichita 11, Tulsa 6. T: 3:10. A: 5,004.