Drillers edge Wind Surge on Steve Berman's walk-off double

For the first time since 2019, the Tulsa Drillers celebrated a walk-off win at ONEOK Field.

Steve Berman's two-out RBI double in the ninth inning gave the Drillers a 4-3 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on a misty Friday night before a sellout crowd of 5,004.

Berman's winning hit drove in Devin Mann, who drew a walk from Hector Lujan (0-1).

Justin Hagenman (3-1) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 shutout innings. The Drillers (9-7) have won seven of their last eight games.

The game featured an attractive matchup of starting pitchers, and they didn't disappoint. Tulsa's Gerardo Carrillo, who is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster, allowed one run and three hits over 4 1/3 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts before reaching his pitch limit. He threw 41 of his 66 pitches for strikes.

Wichita's Cole Sands, a fifth-round draft choice from Florida State in 2018, is among the Minnesota Twins' top-15 prospects. He allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Sands struck out nine and didn't issue a walk.

Wichita (9-7) opened the scoring in the third. Jose Miranda was hit by a pitch and Peter Mooney walked. One out later, Mark Contreras singled home Miranda.