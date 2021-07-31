Drillers edge RockHounds after losing top pitchers

Before Saturday night’s game, there was more major roster upheaval for the Tulsa Drillers.

Tulsa’s top two pitchers, Ryan Pepiot and Andre Jackson, were promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pepiot (2.89) and Jackson (3.27) were among Double-A Central’s top-five in ERA among pitchers with at least 59 innings.

Those departures came 24 hours after Tulsa lost its top hitter, Donovan Casey, and another highly regarded starting pitcher, Gerardo Carrillo, who were traded by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers to the Washington Nationals in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deal. And a week earlier, Tulsa’s RBI leader, Carlos Rincon, was traded to the New York Mets.

“Not only did we lose some great players, but some great men, basically our leaders both from the pitching staff and Dono with the position guys,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “I talked to the team today and it was `next man up, make a name for yourself.’ And they came out tonight and played their hearts out.”

Devin Mann’s walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning lifted the Drillers past the Midland RockHounds 3-2 at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers (41-36) had lost close games the previous two nights against the RockHounds (39-38).