Drillers edge RockHounds after losing top pitchers

Before Saturday night’s game, there was more major roster upheaval for the Tulsa Drillers.
Tulsa’s top two pitchers, Ryan Pepiot and Andre Jackson, were promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pepiot (2.89) and Jackson (3.27) were among Double-A Central’s top-five in ERA among pitchers with at least 59 innings.
Those departures came 24 hours after Tulsa lost its top hitter, Donovan Casey, and another highly regarded starting pitcher, Gerardo Carrillo, who were traded by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers to the Washington Nationals in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deal. And a week earlier, Tulsa’s RBI leader, Carlos Rincon, was traded to the New York Mets.
“Not only did we lose some great players, but some great men, basically our leaders both from the pitching staff and Dono with the position guys,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “I talked to the team today and it was `next man up, make a name for yourself.’ And they came out tonight and played their hearts out.”
Devin Mann’s walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning lifted the Drillers past the Midland RockHounds 3-2 at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers (41-36) had lost close games the previous two nights against the RockHounds (39-38).
“Sometimes you have a little letdown when you lose that many guys,” Hennessey said. “The guys were intense. We’re going to go forward and we’ve got who we’ve got. We have good players, that’s why we draft good players and develop them, we have a good organization and that’s why you get a Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.”
The Drillers are receiving four intriguing prospects from Single-A Great Lakes to replace the departed players. Joining the Drillers are pitchers Landon Knack, Jose Martinez and Cameron Gibbens, and infielder Justin Yurchak.
“I’ve seen a lot of them,” Hennessey said. “They’ve done a good job at Great Lakes and down below getting those guys to where they’re at, and let’s make a push here.”
Knack, a second-round draft choice last year, was 5-0 with a 2.50 ERA at Great Lakes. He has 55 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. Martinez was 5-1 with a 4.19 ERA. Gibbens, a 6-8 lefty from Australia, was 4-1 with a 1.17 ERA in 22 appearances. He has 58 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.
Yurchak is High-A Central’s leading hitter at .356. After batting only .095 in May, he batted .475 in June and .369 in July. He has five homers and 31 RBIs.
Also departing from Tulsa’s roster was pitcher Edward Cuello, who started Friday’s game as a replacement for Carrillo. Cuello was sent to Great Lakes.
Midland tied the game at 2 on Logan Davidson’s one-out, RBI double in the seventh. Mann’s decisive hit in the ninth that was scorched past third and down the left-field line, scored Clayton Daniel, who walked with one out and moved to second on Romer Cuadrado’s single. Mann was mobbed by his teammates after Daniel crossed the plate.
“You never want to say it’s a must-win, but they got us a couple times (the past two nights) and this felt good,” Hennessey said. “Good to see from Devin Mann his work paying off.”
Drillers 3, RockHounds 2
Midland 001 000 100— 2 7 0
Tulsa 101 000 001 — 3 9 0
Feigl, Conley (6), McIntyre (9) and McCann Grove, Martinson (5), Robertson (6), Washington (8) and Feduccia. W: Washington (4-1). L: McIntyre (0-2). HR: Tulsa, Noda (18). Midland — Davidson (35), Santos (31) Tulsa, Noda (43), Outman (7), Mann (30). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Midland 8, Tulsa 6. T: 2:58. A: 5,521.