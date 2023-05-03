Tulsa Drillers outfielder Jonny DeLuca is on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster and will likely be in the major leagues within a year.

DeLuca often opens games with a blast — he has homered to lead off the first inning four times this season.

And now he’s ending games with a bang, too. In Wednesday’s sunny matinee, DeLuca was mobbed by his teammates after he lined a walk-off RBI single to give the Drillers a 3-2 comeback victory over the San Antonio Missions before 6,322 fans at ONEOK Field.

“It’s great,” DeLuca said. “Last week I kind of struggled a little bit, that’s the game. There’s a lot of ups and downs, you’ve got to just go through it and enjoy the good times.”

On Sunday, DeLuca’s 10th-inning homer at Arkansas helped the Drillers end a four-game losing streak.

DeLuca is second in the Texas League with eight homers in 22 games. He has three hits with a homer in three consecutive games — his sixth-inning homer Wednesday tied the game at 1.

When he’s at the plate, DeLuca isn’t focused on home runs.

“I’m just thinking about putting barrel on the ball, and if it goes out it goes out,” DeLuca said. “So just keep the approach simple and see what happens.”

In the ninth inning Wednesday, DeLuca didn’t need a homer to win the game. The Drillers entered the ninth down 2-1, but rallied with one out as Eddys Leonard’s infield hit was followed by Nick Hernandez (2-1) walking three in a row, forcing in the tying run and bringing up DeLuca with the bases loaded.

“I couldn’t think of a better guy there to have up with one out,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He got it done, professional hitter.”

DeLuca belted reliever Lake Bachar’s second pitch off the left-field wall and the celebration started soon after he rounded first base as the Drillers (14-9) picked up their third win a row and second in the six-game series against the Missions (10-12).

DeLuca had a big day even thought the starting time was earlier than he prefers — 11:06 a.m.

“Kind of rough,” DeLuca said with a chuckle. “I’m a little bit tired today, but it’s good for the kids and I’m happy there was a lot of people out so it’s good.”

DRILLERS 3, MISSIONS 2

San Antonio 001 000 010 — 2 4 1

Tulsa 000 001 002 — 3 7 1

Snider, Espada (6), Koenig (8), Hernandez (9), Bachar (9) and Seagle; Nastrini, Ryan (6), Dodson (9) and Taylor. W: Dodson (3-2). L: Hernandez (2-1). HR: SA, Bell (1); Tulsa, DeLuca (8). RBI: SA, Bell (4); Tulsa, DeLuca 2 (12), Brigman (5). E: Tulsa, Vivas (4). LOB: San Antonio 4, Tulsa 9. T: 2:21. A: 6,322.

Tuesday DRILLERS 11, MISSIONS 1

San Antonio 000 000 001 — 1 3 3

Tulsa 311 030 03x — 11 12 0

Wolf, Bencomo (3), Mayberry (5), Pelham (8) and De La Cruz; Hurt, Gamboa (4), Bettencourt (7), Reyes (8) and Cartaya. W: Gamboa (2-0). L: Wolf (2-3). HR: Tulsa, DeLuca (7), Cartaya (2), Ramos (5), Leonard (1). RBI: SA, Castellanos (12; Tulsa, Leonard 4 (4), DeLuca (10), Ramos 2 (11), Vivas (15). E: SA, Wolf (1). LOB: SA 4, Tulsa 8. T: 2:37. A: 3,192.