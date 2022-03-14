Drillers complete staff, add former Tulsa pitchers as coaches

Former Tulsa relievers Ryan Dennick and Luis Vasquez will return to the Drillers as new members of their coaching staff this season.

The parent Los Angeles Dodgers and Double-A Drillers announced Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey's coaching staff on Monday.

Dennick, 35, will be the pitching coach. In 2015, he was 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA as a Drillers reliever. He pitched seven seasons in pro baseball and appeared in eight games in the majors with the Cincinnati Reds in 2014. Last year, he was the pitching coach for the Dodgers' high Single-A Great Lakes affiliate.

Vasquez, 35, will be the Drillers bullpen coach in his first season as a coach in the Dodgers organization. In 2019, he saved the North Division finals' deciding game for Tulsa as he retired nine of 10 batters to register his second save of the series.

Also on the staff are two returnees -- hitting coach Brett Pill and bench coach Chris Gutierrez -- who will be in their second seasons with the Drillers.

Pill appeared in 111 games over three seasons with the San Francisco Giants in 2011-13. He hit four homers in 48 games for the Giants’ 2012 World Series championship team. Pill helped the Drillers rank fourth out of 30 Double-A teams in homers last year.

Gutierrez was an infielder for Oklahoma State from 2003-05 and in the minors from 2005-13.

Besides Dennick and Vasquez, other newcomers to the Drillers staff are performance coach Brandon Golden, trainer Jesse Guffey and video associate Devon Wright.

Golden spent 2021 working at the Dodgers' Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Guffey will be in his fifth year in the Dodgers organization after working last year at low Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Wright will be in his first year win the Dodgers system.

The Drillers' season opener is April 8 at Wichita and home opener is April 12 against Amarillo at ONEOK Field.

