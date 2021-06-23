Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia shows strong arm in victory

Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Andre Pallante (3-1, 2.23 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 2-0
Promotions: Clayton Kershaw bobbleheads — The first 1,000 fans with a paid admission will receive a Kershaw bobblehead with the lefty in full delivery with the gold, Drillers Championship logo on the front of his jersey from his 2019 rehab appearance for Tulsa. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale in the left and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2 at the main concessions stands.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Springfield (Fireworks, Dave Pavlesic book signing)
Driller bits
Wednesday’s batting orders: Springfield — 1, Delvin Perez, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-1-0), Nick Dunn, 3B (1-1-1-0); 2, Nolan Gorman, 2B (4-0-1-0); 3, Ivan Herrera, C (3-0-0-0); 4, Alec Burleson, RF (4-0-2-1); 5, Luken Baker, 1B (4-1-0-0); 6, Brendan Donovan, 3B (3-1-1-2); 7, Nick Plummer, DH (2-0-0-0); 8, Justin Toerner, CF (3-0-0-0); 9, Davin Vinsky, LF (3-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Donovan Casey, RF (4-1-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (2-1-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-0-1-1); 4, Carlos Rincon, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Devin Mann, 1B (2-1-0-0); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-1-2); 7, Jeren Kendall, RF (3-0-0-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, DH (3-0-0-0); 9, Hunter Feduccia, C (2-1-0-0)
Strong arm: Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia threw out basestealers in the seventh and eighth innings of Wednesday’s 4-3 victory. “That’s the best his arm has looked all year, very accurate,” manager Scott Hennessey said. “I can’t say enough about what he’s doing behind the plate for our pitching staff.”
ERA contrasts: Tulsa entered Wednesday’s game leading Double-A Central with a 3.27 ERA while Springfield was last at 6.26.
Top prospect returns: St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Nolan Gorman returned to Springfield’s lineup after missing three games with a sore back.
Wins leaders: Tulsa reliever Justin Hagenman (5-1), who picked up the win Tuesday, is tied for the league in wins with three others, including teammate Guillermo Zuniga.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World