Drillers' bullpen collapse blows lead as Cardinals win opener

Gavin Stone's ONEOK Field debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers was impressive, but a bullpen collapse kept him from coming away with a win.

Stone pitched five shutout innings before Springfield scored six runs on only two hits against two Tulsa relievers in the sixth and went on to win the opener of the six-game series, 7-4.

Stone, who left with a 4-0 lead, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out seven. He threw 56 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

"Another quality start, five strong innings," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Pounds the zone and mixes his pitches well, and pitches with no fear. It's just great to see. Carbon copy of last week at Amarillo.

"I like what I see from him. I like how he attacks and mixes his pitches, and stays off the middle of the plate."

Stone, 23, also pitched five scoreless innings to win his Drillers debut on May 17 at Amarillo. The right-hander was the Los Angeles Dodgers' fifth-round draft choice in 2020 from Central Arkansas and is ranked as the Dodgers' No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Tulsa (24-15) led 4-0 going into the sixth before Drillers reliever Tanner Dodson opened the door for a Springfield comeback with walks to the first two hitters. After a ground out, Justin Toerner singled home a run before Dodson issued another walk.

Austin Drury (3-1) then relieved Dodson and walked the first batter he faced, Nick Dunn, to force in a run. Delvin Perez slapped a tying two-run double. Masyn Winn's sacrifice fly drove in Dunn with the go-ahead run. Perez then stole third and kept running home on Drury's wild pitch for a 6-4 lead.

Springfield (17-23) added a run in the seventh off Gus Varland as Jordan Walker walked, moved to third on Moises Gomez's single and scored on Pedro Pages' sacrifice fly.

"The bottom line was we didn't throw enough strikes tonight," Hennessey said. "Credit to their hitters, they took some pitches and didn't give in, but we've got to throw the ball over the plate."

Cardinals relievers closed out the win on the cold, damp night as they faced the minimum 12 batters over the final four innings.

In the early going, Springfield pitchers had control issues as Tulsa took a 1-0 lead when Carson Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first after two walks and Ryan Ward's single in the first inning.

The Drillers added three runs in the fifth on Taylor's sacrifice fly, Kody Hoese's pop-fly RBI single and a wild pitch, but the 4-0 lead quickly disappeared.

CARDINALS 7, DRILLERS 4

Springfield;000;006;100;—;7;9;0

Tulsa;100;030;000;--;4;5;0

Escobar, Brettell (5), Quezada (8), Pacheco (9) and Pages; Stone, Dodson (6), Drury (6), Varland (7), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia. W: Bretell (3-0). L: Drury (3-1). Save: Pacheco (7). RBI: Springfield, Perez 2 (9), Pages (26), Dunn (9), Toerner (1), Winn (1); Tulsa, Taylor 2 (10), Hoese (12). DP: Springfield 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: Springfield 9, Tulsa 8. T: 2:39. A: 3,427.

