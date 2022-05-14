Drillers' Bobby Miller outpitches Frisco's Jack Leiter in marquee matchup

Tulsa Drillers right-hander Bobby Miller held up his end of Saturday night's much-anticipated pitching matchup against Texas Rangers top prospect Jack Leiter.

Miller, the Los Angeles Dodgers' top pitching prospect, tossed five shutout innings while his teammates pounded Leiter for six runs and seven hits in 1⅔ innings en route to an 11-1 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders before 6,448 fans at ONEOK Field.

"The crowd gave us some energy, it was a good crowd," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "You've got Miller against Leiter, and if you can't get up for this type of game, something is wrong with you."

It was the first Double-A win for Miller (1-1), who joined the Drillers late last season. Miller allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five in the longest start of his two-year pro career. He pitched five innings as a reliever once in Single-A last year. He threw 47 of his 70 pitches for strikes. It also was the Drillers' first five-inning start since April 27.

"Outstanding performance," Hennessey said. "It was tough, too, because we had some long innings (hitting).

"But the thing I liked was every time we scored he had a shutdown inning. His secondary stuff was working, he had the fastball up in the zone and just a tremendous performance. We could have let him go back out there for the sixth, but he did his job. he could have gone up to 80 or 85 (pitches), but we got him out of there on a good note."

Miller used his off-speed pitches more than normal.

"That was kind of the game plan," Hennessey said. "Just for him to work on it, because for him to get up to the big leagues that's what he's going to have to do. I think that's a step in the right direction tonight."

Jonathan Ornelas had all three hits that Miller allowed. Frisco's only other hit came in the ninth inning.

Leiter, the second-overall pick in last year's draft from Vanderbilt, was coming off the best of his previous five pro starts last Saturday when he threw six shutout innings for his first pro win against Arkansas.

However, Leiter suffered his worst pro start against the Drillers as he lasted only 46 pitches, with 25 for strikes.

The Drillers scored three runs off him each in the first and second innings. Michael Busch and Jacob Amaya led off the first with singles. After Leiter struck out James Outman on a 98-mph fastball, Andy Pages pulled another 98-mph delivery for a two-run double down the left-field line. Justin Yurchak's two-out RBI infield chopper drove in Pages from third.

In the second, Ryan Ward's two-run, two-out single drove Leiter out of the game.

"Our guys stayed within themselves," Hennessey said. They didn't try to do too much and just grinded out their at-bats. The hits by Busch and Jacob set the tone."

Tulsa (19-12) added five runs against the Frisco bullpen. Pages had a RBI double in the fourth. Hunter Feduccia added a RBI single in the fifth and a towering two-run homer in the seventh as the Drillers won for the fourth time in five games against the RoughRiders (18-14) in the series that is scheduled to conclude Sunday afternoon.

DRILLERS 11, ROUGHRIDERS 1

Frisco;000;000;100;—;1;4;0

Tulsa;330;110;210;—11;12;2

Leiter, Wolfram (2), Lee (6), Chandler (7) and Garcia; Miller, Dodson (6), Robertson (7), Adames (9) and Feduccia. W: Miller (1-1). L: Leiter (1-3). HR: Tulsa, Feduccia (5). RBI: Tulsa, Feduccia 3 (14), Pages 3 (24), Ward 2 (24), Outman (24), Yurchak (8). E: Tulsa, Amaya (3), Hoese (1). LOB: Frisco 11, Tulsa 5. T: 2:26. A: 6,448.

