Double-A Central honors Drillers' James Outman as hitter of the week

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 2.93 ERA)
Season series: Tied 9-9
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks are available for $2 each. Also, there is a $2 discount on Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Coors and Coors Light beer will be on sale for $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Outman selected: Drillers outfielder James Outman was named the Double-A Central hitter of the week for Aug. 3-8 — the first Tulsa player to win the award. Outman batted .444 (12-for-27) in six games with three homers and he scored nine runs. He is batting .385 during an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in all 15 games he has played for Tulsa. Northwest Arkansas' Austin Cox is the Double-A Central pitcher of the week.
Looking ahead: After Monday's open date, the Drillers host Wichita in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday. Wichita (49-35) has a four-game lead over Tulsa (45-39) in the battle for the league's second and final playoff spot with 36 games remaining. Wichita players to watch include infielder Jermaine Palacios (16 HRs, 43 RBIs, .261) and outfielder Aaron Whitefield (6 HRs, 46 RBIs, .259, 21 SBs). Whitefield made his major league debut last year with Minnesota. Tulsa is coming of a 4-2 series at Springfield.
Who's hot: Tulsa's Justin Yurchak has a five-game hitting streak, with at least two hits in four of those games. Drillers reliever Mark Washington has four consecutive scoreless appearances.
Roster moves: Drillers pitchers Yadier Alvarez and Max Gamboa were transferred from the seven-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Gamboa has been sidelined since May 14 and Alvarez hasn't pitched since April 2019.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World