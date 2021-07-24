Double-A Central homer leader MJ Melendez slugs Drillers

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Jon Heasley (4-1, 3.45 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 9.44 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 10-7
Promotions: Family Funday — The first 500 kids, age 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino entrances will receive Hornsby light switch covers. Also, all kids receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, a milk, a fruit cup and ice cream treat. In addition, kids can run the bases after the game.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Midland ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Game recap: MJ Melendez went 3-for-4 with two homers to help lead Northwest Arkansas past Tulsa 7-2 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
Melendez has four homers in the past four games against Tulsa (37-34) and leads Double-A Central with 23. He also tops the league with 56 RBIs.
NWA's Clay Dungan sent Tulsa starter Gerardo Carrillo's third pitch of the game on to the lawn beyond the Drillers bullpen. The Naturals (37-33) added two more in the first inning after first baseman Devin Mann's throwing error and the Drillers couldn't overcome the quick 3-0 deficit.
Carrillo (3-2) only made it through 3 2/3 innings before reaching his 75-pitch limit. He allowed four runs (two earned), walked one and struck out six. Naturals lefty Austin Cox (2-1) allowed four hits and one run over five innings. He walked two and struck out one as he threw 49 of his 82 pitches for strikes.
Tulsa's Romer Cuadrado homered for the second consecutive game. The Naturals have won two in a row after Tulsa defeated them in three straight games. Saturday was the first time during those five games that the winning team scored first.
Strong relief: Drillers right-hander Zach Willeman has a 2.00 ERA in six July outings after struggling in June following a stint on the injured list. Willeman pitched two shutout innings Thursday.
"He's kind of been struggling with some delivery issues, so that was great to see, he was up to 98 (mph)," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
Drillers reliever Nick Robertson, who had allowed runs in six of his seven previous outings in July for a 10.61 ERA, breezed through two shutout innings Saturday.
Saturday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-2); 2, Dairon Blanco, CF (5-1-1-0); 3, MJ Melendez, C (4-3-3-2); 4, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (5-1-1-1); 5, Freddy Fermin, DH (4-0-0-0); 6, Brhet Bewley, 2B (5-0-0-0); 7, Jimmy Govern, 3B (2-0-1-1), Dennicher Carrasco, PH-3B (1-0-0-0); 8, Blake Perkins, RF (3-0-0-1); 9, Brewer Hicklen, LF (3-1-2-0).
Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, DH (3-0-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (3-0-0-0); 4, Donovan Casey, RF (4-0-1-0); 5, Devin Mann, 1B (4-0-0-0); 6, James Outman, CF (4-1-1-0); 7, Romer Cuadrado, LF (4-1-2-1); 8, Stevie Berman, C (4-0-1-1); 9, Clayton Daniel, 2B (3-0-1-0).
Naturals 7, Drillers 2
NW Arkansas;310;021;000;--;7;10;2
Tulsa;000;100;100;--;2;6;3
Cox, N.Watson (6), Sotillet (9) and Melendez; Carrillo, Warzek (4), Cuello (5), Robertson (8) and Berman. W: Cox (2-1). L: Carrillo (3-2). HR: NW Arkansas, Melendez 2 (23), Dungan (8); Tulsa, Cuadrado (7). RBIs: NW Arkansas -- Melendez 2 (56), Dungan 2 (37), Govern (4), Pasquantino (5), Perkins (8). Tulsa, Cuadrado (22). E: NW Arkansas, Bewley (14), Carrasco (8); Tulsa, Mann 2 (4), Robertson (1). LOB: NW Arkansas 9, Tulsa 6. T: 2:54. A: 6,804.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World