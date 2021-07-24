Double-A Central homer leader MJ Melendez slugs Drillers

Carrillo (3-2) only made it through 3 2/3 innings before reaching his 75-pitch limit. He allowed four runs (two earned), walked one and struck out six. Naturals lefty Austin Cox (2-1) allowed four hits and one run over five innings. He walked two and struck out one as he threw 49 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Tulsa's Romer Cuadrado homered for the second consecutive game. The Naturals have won two in a row after Tulsa defeated them in three straight games. Saturday was the first time during those five games that the winning team scored first.

Strong relief: Drillers right-hander Zach Willeman has a 2.00 ERA in six July outings after struggling in June following a stint on the injured list. Willeman pitched two shutout innings Thursday.

"He's kind of been struggling with some delivery issues, so that was great to see, he was up to 98 (mph)," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Drillers reliever Nick Robertson, who had allowed runs in six of his seven previous outings in July for a 10.61 ERA, breezed through two shutout innings Saturday.