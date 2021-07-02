Donovan Casey's power gives Drillers doubleheader split with Travelers

What was the difference this time around for the Drillers?

"We just put together quality at-bats, that's all we were trying to do today is go out there and be aggressive and look for pitches in the zone to hammer," Casey said.

The Drillers added two insurance runs in the sixth. Casey lined a single ahead of Michael Busch's RBI base hit and Ryan Noda's sacrifice fly.

Casey went 3-for-4 in Game 2 and 4-for-8 with five RBIs in the doubleheader as he raised his batting average to a team-high .283 after hitting .213 in 25 games for Tulsa in 2019.

"He was just locked in all day," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He's been solid all year. He's been our most consistent player since Game 1 (season opener). Last year (during the canceled minor league season), he got stronger and made some swing adjustments. Credit to him, he knew what he needed to do to get better."

Arkansas staked Murfee to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jordan Cowan's two-out RBI single, but Casey immediately tied it with an opposite-field homer over the right-center wall.