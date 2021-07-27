Donovan Casey, Miguel Vargas spark Drillers past RockHounds

Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, LHP Bryce Conley (5-4, 3.65 ERA)/RHP Matt Milburn (1-1 3.46 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (3-2, 3.66 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 1-0
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws — Fans are invited to bring their dogs and watch from the T-Mobile lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs must have a record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter through the Oil Derrick or first base entrances. Also, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for $3 per serving.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Midland (Jack White bobbleheads, Thirsty Thursday, 918 Night)
Driller bits
Game recap: Donovan Casey had hits in his first four at-bats, including the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, to lead the Drillers past the RockHounds 7-4 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. It was Casey's second four-hit game of the season.
Midland (37-36) had tied the game at 4 when J.J. Schwarz hammered Ryan Pepiot's final pitch of the night for a two-run homer over the left-center wall. Schwarz's blast scored Owasso graduate Jonah Bride, who lined a two-out single.
The Drillers (39-34) responded with one out in the bottom of the sixth as Jacob Amaya and Miguel Vargas singled around Michael Busch's walk to load the bases for Casey, who flared his go-ahead hit into right field. Ryan Noda's opposite-field homer added a run for the Drillers in the seventh and Romer Cuadrado singled home Vargas, who led off the eighth with a walk and was balked to second. Vargas had his second consecutive three-hit game.
The Drillers had three sacrifice flies and scored in each of the last six innings they batted.
"Our ABs are just way better than the beginning of the year," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "We're showing progression, showing improvement."
Drillers opener Gus Varland retired three of the four batters he faced on fly outs to center. Pepiot allowed four runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings before relievers Justin Hagenman (6-3) and Aaron Ochsenbein combined for 3 1/3 shutout innings.
"I thought Varland's stuff was sharp, electric," Hennessey said. "I thought Pepiot made good pitches, his stuff was really good but Schwarz got in there for a two-run home run in his last at-bat — you have to tip your hat to him. The pitching staff has picked us up all year, and glad to see the offense pick them up for a change."
Tuesday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Chase Calabuig, DH (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2, Jhonny Santos, CF (4-0-1-0); 3, Logan Davidson, SS (3-1-1-1); 4, Jonah Bride, 3B (4-1-1-0); 5, J.J. Schwarz, 1B (3-1-1-2); 6, Devin Foyle, LF (3-0-0-0); 7, Jake Suddelson, RF (4-0-1-0); 8, Collin Theroux, C (4-0-0-); 9, Max Schuemann, 2B (4-1-1-1).
Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-1-2-1); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-0-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-2-3-0); 4, Donovan Casey, CF (5-2-4-1); 5, James Outman, CF (3-0-1-1); 6, Romer Cuadrado, LF (3-0-1-2); 7, Ryan Noda 1B (4-1-2-2); 8, Hunter Feduccia, C (5-1-3-0); 9, Clayton Daniel, DH (3-0-0-0).
Drillers 7, RockHounds 4
Midland;001;102;000--;4;6;1
Tulsa;002;111;11x;--;7;16;0
Koenig, Briggs (5), Weisenburger (6), Zambrano (8) and Theroux; Varland, Pepiot (2), Hagenman (6), Ochsenbein (8) and Feduccia. W: Hagenman (6-3). L: Briggs (1-1). Save: Ochsenbein (4). HR: Midland, Schuemann (2), Davidson (5), Schwarz (4); Tulsa, Noda (15). RBIs: Midland -- Schwarz 2 (33), Davidson (34), Schuemann (8); Tulsa, Noda 2 (37), Cuadrado 2 (26), Casey (36), Amaya (28), Outman (4). E: Midland, Foyle (3); DP: Midland 2. LOB: Midland 5, Tulsa 13. T: 2:52. A: 4,153.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World