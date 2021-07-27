Donovan Casey, Miguel Vargas spark Drillers past RockHounds

The Drillers (39-34) responded with one out in the bottom of the sixth as Jacob Amaya and Miguel Vargas singled around Michael Busch's walk to load the bases for Casey, who flared his go-ahead hit into right field. Ryan Noda's opposite-field homer added a run for the Drillers in the seventh and Romer Cuadrado singled home Vargas, who led off the eighth with a walk and was balked to second. Vargas had his second consecutive three-hit game.

The Drillers had three sacrifice flies and scored in each of the last six innings they batted.

"Our ABs are just way better than the beginning of the year," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "We're showing progression, showing improvement."

Drillers opener Gus Varland retired three of the four batters he faced on fly outs to center. Pepiot allowed four runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings before relievers Justin Hagenman (6-3) and Aaron Ochsenbein combined for 3 1/3 shutout innings.

"I thought Varland's stuff was sharp, electric," Hennessey said. "I thought Pepiot made good pitches, his stuff was really good but Schwarz got in there for a two-run home run in his last at-bat — you have to tip your hat to him. The pitching staff has picked us up all year, and glad to see the offense pick them up for a change."