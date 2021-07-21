 Skip to main content
Dodgers trade Drillers' top slugger Carlos Rincon to Mets
Dodgers trade Drillers' top slugger Carlos Rincon to Mets

Carlos Rincon is the Tulsa Drillers' RBI leader with 48 RBIs this season.

 Tanner Laws, Tulsa World

Carlos Rincon, the Tulsa Drillers' RBI leader, was traded by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Mets on Wednesday for major league outfielder Billy McKinney.

Rincon is third in Double-A Central with 48 RBIs. In 63 games, he batted .263 with 12 homers.

McKinney is batting .213 with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

