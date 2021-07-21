Dodgers trade Drillers' top slugger Carlos Rincon to Mets

Carlos Rincon, the Tulsa Drillers' RBI leader, was traded by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers to the New York Mets on Wednesday for major league outfielder Billy McKinney.
Rincon is third in Double-A Central with 48 RBIs. In 63 games, he batted .263 with 12 homers.
McKinney is batting .213 with eight homers and 20 RBIs.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
