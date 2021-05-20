Dodgers prospects Ryan Pepiot, Jacob Amaya lead Drillers past Wind Surge

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Ryan Pepiot and shortstop Jacob Amaya entered this season among the Los Angeles Dodgers' top-12 prospects.
On Thursday night, Pepiot pitched four shutout innings and Amaya belted a two-run homer to lead the Drillers past the Wichita Wind Surge 4-3 before 4,744 fans at ONEOK Field.
For Pepiot, a third-round draft choice from Butler, it was his third consecutive strong start to open his first Double-A season. He has allowed only two runs and six hits over 12 innings, with four walks and 15 strikeouts.
"Pitching in major league spring training, that definitely helped prepare me," Pepiot said. "And pitching against our own guys, that prepared me too because we have a great system."
Pepiot also benefited from being at the Dodgers' alternate training site last summer after the minor league season was canceled. In one two-inning appearance, he impressed by striking out Cody Bellinger, Matt Beaty and Gavin Lux.
"It was very helpful," Pepiot said of being at the alternate site. "I was blessed to be able to be there, to have some sort of innings, some sort of game situations."
Pepiot threw 37 of his 61 pitches for strikes before reaching his pitch limit.
"His changeup is really good, it's his best secondary pitch and he didn't have it today," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He leaned more on the fastball and slider, which is good. He proved to himself he can throw that slider in key situations, so that was good to see."
Pepiot did not allow a runner past second base Thursday.
"I'm just continuing to build off each start," he said.
Amaya's homer on a changeup that he belted well over the left-field wall opened the scoring and gave Pepiot a 2-0 lead. Amaya entered the game batting .196.
"He actually made some adjustments (in batting practice) today and felt really good going into the game with what he did," Hennessey said.
Kody Hoese added an RBI single in the third to give the Drillers (8-7) a 3-0 lead.
Wichita (9-6) scored twice in the fifth off reliever Nick Robertson but could only manage two hits over the final four innings.
Wind Surge relievers retired 12 consecutive Drillers before Devin Mann's leadoff homer in the eighth gave Tulsa an insurance run that proved valuable after Wichita's Mark Contreras led off the ninth with a homer.
"We're learning how to win those close games, we lost some close games early and have won a couple lately," Hennessey said. "The guys have got confidence in these tight ballgames."
The Drillers were able to win despite only having three hits — thanks to the big blasts from Mann and Amaya.
Amaya, an 11th-round draft choice in 2017 who also spent some time at the Dodgers' alternate site last summer, is from the Los Angeles area and his grandfather, Frank Amaya, played in the Dodgers system from 1955-58.
"Following in his footsteps, that's what I wanted to do," Amaya said. "I'm trying to keep the tradition going and get some wins in Dodger blue."
DRILLERS 4, WIND SURGE 3
Wichita;000;020;001;--;3;5;0
Tulsa;003;000;01x;--;4;3;0
Sammons, Moran (6), Mason (8) and Morales; Pepiot, Robertson (5), Ochsenbein (7), Willeman (9) and Feduccia. W: Ochsenbein (1-0). L: Sammons (0-2). Save: Willeman (2). HR: Wichita -- Contreras (2); Tulsa -- Amaya (2), Mann (2). RBI: Wichita -- Miranda (16), Bechtold (5), Contreras (9); Tulsa -- Amaya 2 (5), Hoese (4), Mann (9). DP: Wichita 2. LOB: Wichita 5, Tulsa 2. T: 2:26. A: 4,744.