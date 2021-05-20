Dodgers prospects Ryan Pepiot, Jacob Amaya lead Drillers past Wind Surge

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Ryan Pepiot and shortstop Jacob Amaya entered this season among the Los Angeles Dodgers' top-12 prospects.

On Thursday night, Pepiot pitched four shutout innings and Amaya belted a two-run homer to lead the Drillers past the Wichita Wind Surge 4-3 before 4,744 fans at ONEOK Field.

For Pepiot, a third-round draft choice from Butler, it was his third consecutive strong start to open his first Double-A season. He has allowed only two runs and six hits over 12 innings, with four walks and 15 strikeouts.

"Pitching in major league spring training, that definitely helped prepare me," Pepiot said. "And pitching against our own guys, that prepared me too because we have a great system."

Pepiot also benefited from being at the Dodgers' alternate training site last summer after the minor league season was canceled. In one two-inning appearance, he impressed by striking out Cody Bellinger, Matt Beaty and Gavin Lux.

"It was very helpful," Pepiot said of being at the alternate site. "I was blessed to be able to be there, to have some sort of innings, some sort of game situations."

Pepiot threw 37 of his 61 pitches for strikes before reaching his pitch limit.