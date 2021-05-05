Dodgers prospect Michael Busch's first pro homer helps power Drillers past Sod Poodles

Tulsa Drillers second baseman Michael Busch's favorite players while he was growing up in Minnesota included Twins standouts Joe Mauer, Michael Cuddyer and Justin Morneau.

"All those guys (and) I really liked Dustin Pedroia, the way he played, the energy he brought," Busch said. "When I was younger, the coaches called me Ichiro (Suzuki) because I would swing and step out of the box whether I hit it or not."

The left-handed hitting Busch, a 2019 first-round draft choice and one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects, showed his major league potential Wednesday night as he went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer that helped the Drillers defeat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-2 at ONEOK Field.

The second-inning blast was the first official home run of Busch's pro career. He was limited to 10 games and 24 at-bats in 2019 before suffering a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch. However, Busch, who hit 13 homers in each of his last two college seasons at North Carolina, has been plenty active since that injury. He was a standout in the Instructional League last fall after spending the summer at the Dodgers' alternate training site at Southern Cal.