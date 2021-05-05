Dodgers prospect Michael Busch's first pro homer helps power Drillers past Sod Poodles

Tulsa Drillers second baseman Michael Busch's favorite players while he was growing up in Minnesota included Twins standouts Joe Mauer, Michael Cuddyer and Justin Morneau.
"All those guys (and) I really liked Dustin Pedroia, the way he played, the energy he brought," Busch said. "When I was younger, the coaches called me Ichiro (Suzuki) because I would swing and step out of the box whether I hit it or not."
The left-handed hitting Busch, a 2019 first-round draft choice and one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects, showed his major league potential Wednesday night as he went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer that helped the Drillers defeat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-2 at ONEOK Field.
The second-inning blast was the first official home run of Busch's pro career. He was limited to 10 games and 24 at-bats in 2019 before suffering a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch. However, Busch, who hit 13 homers in each of his last two college seasons at North Carolina, has been plenty active since that injury. He was a standout in the Instructional League last fall after spending the summer at the Dodgers' alternate training site at Southern Cal.
"It was awesome," Busch said about being at the alternate site. "I was very fortunate to able to be a part of that group. There were a lot of good players, pitchers, some big leaguers stopping by. Just to take in some information from them and try to learn what they do, and then facing a bunch of our pitchers, we have an unbelievable staff. We were facing the best of the best every day, it was a great experience."
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey was a coach at the alternate site that included players on the major league team's 60-player pool that were not on the active roster.
"The guy can really hit, he hits left-handers, right-handers, he's a gap-to-gap guy with power," Hennessey said. "Conducts great at-bats, he’s going to have 10-to-12 pitch at-bats consistently. Great bat-to-ball skills, and his defense has gotten a lot better, that’s a credit to him. He’s a really good hitter and it’s going to be fun to watch him."
Busch bounced back after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an error in Tuesday's season-opening loss.
"What I liked was he settled back in and was definitely more relaxed tonight," Hennessey said. "I thought (all) our guys were more relaxed and more comfortable and what we saw tonight was what we saw in spring training."
Busch's homer was the Drillers' second three-run blast of the second inning Wednesday, following Romer Cuardado as the Drillers jumped to a 6-1 lead — the first five runs came off Michigan's 2019 College World Series standout Tommy Henry.
Earlier in the week, Hennessey said ironically that this Drillers team would probably not hit as many homers and "maybe not play for the three-run homer like we have the last three years."
"It's funny, you think what you're going to have and obviously tonight we hit two three-run homers," Hennessey said. "We might have more power than we thought. I was just happy with our quality of at-bats tonight."
The 411-foot blast from Busch was not the only Drillers homer of the night that struck the batter's eye beyond the center-field wall as Ryan Noda hit one higher up that was measured at 442 feet.
Busch also collected his first pro double in the seventh inning — an opposite-field drive in the left-center gap.
In the eighth, Carlos Rincon produced the Drillers' fourth homer of the night.
Drillers right-hander Andre Jackson started and pitched four innings allowing only two hits — homers by Stillwater-born Ryder Jones and Dominic Fletcher. Those two homers were Amarillo's only baserunners as relievers Bryan Warzek (1-0), Mark Washington and Nick Robertson combined to retire all 15 batters they faced in their Double-A debuts.
"Anytime you can hit four homers and give up only two hits, it makes for a good night," Hennessey said.
DRILLERS 8, SOD POODLES 2
Amarillo;010;100;000;--;2;2;1
Tulsa;061;000;01x;--;8;10;0
Henry, Vernia (2), Gage (6), Sittinger (8) and Herrera; Jackson, Warzek (5), Washington (7), Robertson (9) and Feduccia. W: Warzek (1-0). L: Henry (0-1). HR: Amarillo: Jones (1), Fletcher (1); Tulsa: Cuardado (1), Busch (1), Noda (2), Rincon (1). RBI: Amarillo: Jones 1 (1), Jones 1 (1); Tulsa: Cuardado 3 (3), Busch 3 (3), Noda 1 (2), Rincon 1 (1). T: 2:35. A: 3,634.