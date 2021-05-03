Dodgers pitching prospect Gerardo Carrillo will start opener Tuesday

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (2019 — 5-9, 5.44 ERA at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga)

Promotions: Opening Night — All fans will receive a Drillers rally towel and schedule magnet.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Amarillo (Paws and $3 White Claws/Cinco de Mayo)

Driller bits

Carrillo impresses: Tulsa’s Opening Night starting pitcher is Gerardo Carrillo, who was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. The 22-year-old from Mexico is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. He won his final three regular-season starts for Rancho Cucamonga in 2019 and had a strong start in the playoffs. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about Carrillo, “High-velocity guy, heavy sink, throws a cutter, a breaking ball at times, he’s up and coming. He’s a big prospect in our organization, I like how he competes. The sky’s the limit for him.”