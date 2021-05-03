Dodgers pitching prospect Gerardo Carrillo will start opener Tuesday

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (2019 — 5-9, 5.44 ERA at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga)
Promotions: Opening Night — All fans will receive a Drillers rally towel and schedule magnet.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Amarillo (Paws and $3 White Claws/Cinco de Mayo)
Driller bits
Carrillo impresses: Tulsa’s Opening Night starting pitcher is Gerardo Carrillo, who was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. The 22-year-old from Mexico is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. He won his final three regular-season starts for Rancho Cucamonga in 2019 and had a strong start in the playoffs. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said about Carrillo, “High-velocity guy, heavy sink, throws a cutter, a breaking ball at times, he’s up and coming. He’s a big prospect in our organization, I like how he competes. The sky’s the limit for him.”
Scouting report: The Sod Poodles, in their first season as an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate, has three players with major league experience — shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, pitcher Humberto Mejia and third baseman Ryder Jones. Perdomo started the season with Arizona. Jones, who was born in Stillwater, played in 58 games for San Francisco in 2017-18. Mejia pitched in three games for Miami last season.
Opening homestand: Promotions on the Drillers’ six-game homestand include Cody Bellinger bobbleheads on Thursday, fireworks on Friday, Drillers pullovers on Saturday and Mother’s Day Mason jar glasses on Sunday. Game times are 7:05 p.m., except for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Home openers: The Drillers are 5-5 in home openers at ONEOK Field, but have lost three of their last four.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World