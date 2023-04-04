Tulsa Drillers fans will hear a familiar tune when outfielder Jonny DeLuca steps to the plate to lead off the bottom of the first inning in Thursday night’s Texas League season opener against the San Antonio Missions.

When DeLuca was promoted last July 4 from High-A Great Lakes, he brought with him his walk-up song, Chuck Berry’s 1958 classic “Johnny B. Goode,” that became popular with Drillers fans.

DeLuca also was really good in his month with the Double-A Drillers before suffering a season-ending oblique injury. In 25 games, he had seven homers and 20 RBIs with a .298 batting average. Overall for the season, he had 25 homers and 71 RBIs to earn a spot on the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

After arriving at ONEOK Field on Tuesday afternoon before the Drillers’ first workout after leaving spring training in Arizona, DeLuca made sure his walk-up song was all set for this season.

“It’s good to be back,” DeLuca said. “I think we’re all excited obviously for the season, excited to be back at it, to the grind. We’ve got a really good team this year.”

The Drillers’ 28-man roster that was announced Tuesday includes DeLuca and 16 other players who have previously been with Tulsa. And DeLuca is joined by four other top prospects who are on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster — catcher Diego Cartaya, infielders Eddys Leonard and Jorbit Vivas, and outfielder Andy Pages.

“Spring Training 2023 was probably the best spring training that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Scott Hennessey, the Drillers’ manager since 2017. “The guys came in shape, ready to play games right away. They all got plenty of at-bats, all got their innings, they (pitchers) got built up. And no one got hurt. The guys were ready to go a week ago.

“It’s a really good roster from top to bottom.”

DeLuca, 24, a 25th-round draft choice from the University of Oregon in 2019, had a very productive spring training that included 14 games with the Dodgers at the major league level, where he batted .304 with one homer and six RBIs with 23 at-bats in 14 games.

“That was great, just being with all the veterans, learning from them, applying things to my game I think will help,” DeLuca said. “Definitely a really cool experience.”

Despite missing the final six weeks last season, DeLuca surpassed his overall totals of 22 homers and 64 RBIs that he had at the Single-A level in 2021.

“There’s a lot of ups and down, I definitely wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be but ended on a good note (before the injury), DeLuca said. “Very fortunate to have the coaches and guys to communicate with to help me. I took advantage of my resources and ended up having a pretty good year.”

Hennessey expects that DeLuca’s performance this season will be similar to what Drillers fans saw in 2022.

“Electric in center field, he can really run, go get ‘em,” Hennessey said. “He throws the ball well. Has power and has power to the opposite field. Just a dynamic player and hopefully he gets a shot at the big leagues this year.”

2023 Drillers Roster

Pitchers: Trevor Bettencourt, *Jake Cantleberry, *Tanner Dodson, *Nick Frasso, *Alec Gamboa, Ben Harris, *Kyle Hurt, *Landon Knack, *Jordan Leasure, Jack Little,*Lael Lockhart, *Cole Percival, Carlo Reyes, *John Rooney, River Ryan, *Emmet Sheehan.

Catchers: Diego Cartaya, *Carson Taylor.

Infielders: *Kody Hoese, Eddys Leonard, *Brandon Lewis, Imanol Vargas, Jorbit Vivas.

Outfielders: *Jonny DeLuca, Yusniel Diaz, *Andy Pages, Jose Ramos, Josh Stowers.

Manager: *Scott Hennessey.

Coaches: *Ryan Dennick, Durin O’Linger, Louis Iannotti, Juan Apodaca, *Noah Huff.

*—With Tulsa in 2022.