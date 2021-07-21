Clayton Daniel continues hot streak with decisive RBI single in Drillers' 3-2 win over Naturals

Clayton Daniel doesn’t play every day, but lately he’s maximizing every opportunity.

Slotting into the designated hitter spot for Tulsa’s Thursday game against Northwest Arkansas, Daniel slapped the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning. His seventh RBI of the season gave the Drillers (35-32) a 3-2 win over the Naturals (35-31) before a crowd of 5,163 at ONEOK Field.

Daniel finished the night 2-for-2 with a walk, extending his recent hot streak. He’s now 10-for 13 over his past four games, batting .769 with a home run and five RBIs. He’s also hitting .348 in July after batting just .192 in June.

Remarkably, Daniel has contributed despite playing in just nine of Tulsa’s 18 games this month. The former 31st round pick of the Chicago Cubs out of Jacksonville State has received just 58 at-bats this season — good for 13th on the team.

“I do what I can to help the team win ball games,” Daniel said. “That’s basically my role, so I’m not gonna hit too many home runs, so I’m here to put the bat on the ball and see what happens.”