Claremore's Field of Dreams banquet plans return with guest speaker Jerry Reuss

Retired major league all-star pitcher Jerry Reuss is the scheduled guest speaker for the 17th annual Claremore Field of Dreams baseball banquet that is scheduled Jan. 17 at the Claremore Conference Center.
Longtime major league broadcaster Bob Carpenter will be the master of ceremonies. Carpenter has called major league games on television and radio for 38 years, the last 16 with the Washington Nationals.
The banquet, which returns after being canceled last year due to COVID, raises money for the three baseball programs in Claremore; Claremore High School, the Claremore summer baseball program and Rogers State University.
Reuss, who pitched for the Tulsa Oilers in 1967 and '69-70, is among 29 players whose major league career spanned four decades (1969-90).
Reuss pitched with St. Louis, Houston, Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati, California, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.
“Jerry was a very durable pitcher in the major leagues with great ballclubs," RSU baseball coach Chris Klimas said in a press release. "He has also broadcast major league games for ESPN and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s an excellent speaker. I’m sure the guests will enjoy him.”
In the majors, Reuss went 220-191 with 127 complete games and 39 shutouts. The lefty also played in two ML All-Star games, starting the 1975 game and winning the 1980 classic. Reuss was a World Series champion in 1981 with the Dodgers and picked up a win with a five-hitter for a 2-1 victory over the Yankees in the pivotal Game 5. A year earlier, he pitched a no-hitter against San Francisco.
The banquet also includes a sports memorabilia auction. The night starts with a silent auction and social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet at 7 p.m.
Among the highlights of the banquet will be a tribute to Claremore’s Legendary Legion Field’s 75th anniversary.
Tickets are on sale. Tables of eight are $700; tables of four are $375 and individual tickets are $90. For ticket sales and information contact Ryan Neely at ryan@neelyagency.com, or call 918-341-0622.