Claremore's Field of Dreams banquet plans return with guest speaker Jerry Reuss

Retired major league all-star pitcher Jerry Reuss is the scheduled guest speaker for the 17th annual Claremore Field of Dreams baseball banquet that is scheduled Jan. 17 at the Claremore Conference Center.

Longtime major league broadcaster Bob Carpenter will be the master of ceremonies. Carpenter has called major league games on television and radio for 38 years, the last 16 with the Washington Nationals.

The banquet, which returns after being canceled last year due to COVID, raises money for the three baseball programs in Claremore; Claremore High School, the Claremore summer baseball program and Rogers State University.

Reuss, who pitched for the Tulsa Oilers in 1967 and '69-70, is among 29 players whose major league career spanned four decades (1969-90).

Reuss pitched with St. Louis, Houston, Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati, California, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.

“Jerry was a very durable pitcher in the major leagues with great ballclubs," RSU baseball coach Chris Klimas said in a press release. "He has also broadcast major league games for ESPN and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s an excellent speaker. I’m sure the guests will enjoy him.”