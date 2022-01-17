Claremore Field of Dreams speaker Jerry Reuss recalls Tulsa time as springboard to pitching success

CLAREMORE — Jerry Reuss’ stint with baseball’s Tulsa Oilers was a springboard to him becoming one of the top left-handed pitchers in major league history.
On Monday, Reuss spent time in the area for the first time in 50 years as the featured speaker at the 16th annual Field of Dreams Baseball Banquet at the Claremore Conference Center.
Reuss went 20-13 with Tulsa over the 1969 and ’70 seasons before moving up to stay in the major leagues for the next 20 years. His 220 wins rank 18th all-time among left-handed pitchers.
With Tulsa, he learned from manager Warren Spahn, baseball’s all-time winningest lefty, who had a big part in Reuss’ development.
“If this was a college course, I would’ve been in my freshman year,” Reuss said. “He was a guy who had completed the college course, then the secondary course and then wrote the book that I was using while I was playing for him — there’s your analogy.
“He was so light years ahead that he had dumbed down his teaching in order to take a lanky 18-to-19-year-old and try to turn him into a pitcher. It was a great experience. There would have been something for Warren to offer me my entire career. I would have learned something at each intersection. I do remember enjoying pitching in Tulsa and working with Warren. I enjoyed it when he told me I was going to the big leagues in 1970.”
Major League Baseball is currently in its ninth labor stoppage that threatens to delay the start of the season. Reuss was with his hometown St. Louis Cardinals during the first stoppage in 1972. The end was followed by a jolt for Reuss, a 14-game winner in ‘71, after the delayed season opener when he was traded to the Houston Astros.
“I thought it was because of money, I still hadn’t signed a contract,” Reuss said. “I found out later in a discussion with (Cardinals general manager) Bing Devine that I was traded because I grew a mustache. (Cardinals owner Gussie) Mr. Busch saw it and didn’t like it. He said tell him to get rid of it. The irony about that is his (Busch’s) father had the biggest, bushiest mustache you could ever see. It was just a different time.”
There has been much speculation that the National League will have a designated hitter when this labor stoppage ends. Reuss was a decent hitter for a pitcher with a .167 career average.
“It would take a part of the game away from the pitchers, an important part because there has been a lot of historical things with pitchers hitting, some good, some not so good,” Reuss said. “But it would lengthen the careers of some guys (position players) who are close to retirement but can no longer play in the field.”
Reuss had a hit in his major league debut for St. Louis near the end of the ‘69 season. He also pitched seven shutout innings to pick up the win. His catcher was Tim McCarver. Both Reuss and McCarver are among 31 players in MLB history to have played in four decades.
At age 20, Reuss made his MLB debut only 27 months after being drafted by the Cardinals, who had won pennants the two previous seasons.
“It shocked me,” he said about how quickly he rose through the farm system.
Reuss, when he reached the majors, was helped by players such as McCarver, Curt Flood and Lou Brock, who he had watched only five years earlier while he was in high school lead the Cardinals to the 1964 World Series title. When Reuss moved up to the Cardinals at the end of ‘69 and then to the majors to stay in ‘70, he was joined by Oilers catcher Ted Simmons, who recently was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“I was (excited by that), why it took so long to happen I don’t know,” Reuss said. “There are guys who should have been in years ago like Jim Kaat (recently elected). And I’m still surprised Tommy John is not in there. Maybe his day will come.”
Reuss, who now lives in Las Vegas, also played in the majors with Houston, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, California Angels, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. His 545 starts in the 1970s and ‘80s ranked sixth during that time.
Although Reuss pitched in two All-Star Games and threw a no-hitter, his biggest moment on the mound came in Game 5 of the 1981 World Series when he pitched a four-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series.
Reuss said to the banquet crowd while showing his World Series ring, “The biggest thrill I had in baseball. This ring reminds me of the greatest time anyone can have in this game of baseball.”
While at the banquet, Reuss had a chance to catch up with his former ESPN broadcast partner Bob Carpenter, who was the emcee. They worked together in 1991-93 just after Reuss’ pitching career ended following the ‘90 season. Carpenter will be starting his 17th season as the Washington Nationals’ television play-by-play announcer.
In 1967, Reuss pitched in one game at age 18 for Tulsa — making him the youngest player for a Tulsa pro team in at least 60 years — a few months younger than current Dodgers standout Julio Urias was with the Drillers in 2015.
The Field of Dreams Banquet benefits the Claremore High, Claremore summer and Rogers State baseball programs. The 75th anniversary of Claremore’s Legion Field was recognized and it was announced the facility would be renamed Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field in honor of Claremore attorney A.G. Murray and Claremore businessman Paul Pixley.