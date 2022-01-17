Claremore Field of Dreams speaker Jerry Reuss recalls Tulsa time as springboard to pitching success

Major League Baseball is currently in its ninth labor stoppage that threatens to delay the start of the season. Reuss was with his hometown St. Louis Cardinals during the first stoppage in 1972. The end was followed by a jolt for Reuss, a 14-game winner in ‘71, after the delayed season opener when he was traded to the Houston Astros.

“I thought it was because of money, I still hadn’t signed a contract,” Reuss said. “I found out later in a discussion with (Cardinals general manager) Bing Devine that I was traded because I grew a mustache. (Cardinals owner Gussie) Mr. Busch saw it and didn’t like it. He said tell him to get rid of it. The irony about that is his (Busch’s) father had the biggest, bushiest mustache you could ever see. It was just a different time.”

There has been much speculation that the National League will have a designated hitter when this labor stoppage ends. Reuss was a decent hitter for a pitcher with a .167 career average.

“It would take a part of the game away from the pitchers, an important part because there has been a lot of historical things with pitchers hitting, some good, some not so good,” Reuss said. “But it would lengthen the careers of some guys (position players) who are close to retirement but can no longer play in the field.”