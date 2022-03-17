Chelsea graduate, World Series MVP Ralph Terry dies

Ralph Terry, a Chelsea High School graduate who is the only person to throw the final pitch in two World Series Game 7s, died Wednesday at Larned, Kansas. He was 86.

In 1962, Terry was the World Series MVP after throwing the deciding 1-0 shutout for the New York Yankees in San Francisco. That came two years after he gave up the game-winning home run to Pittsburgh’s Bill Mazeroski in the 1960 finale against the Yankees.

Terry, who was born in Big Cabin, had a career record of 107-99 over 12 major league seasons from 1956-67, primarily with the Yankees. He also pitched for the Kansas City Athletics, Cleveland Indians and New York Mets.

His best season was 1962. In addition to being the World Series MVP, he led the American League in wins with a 23-12 record, and also led the AL with 39 starts and 298.2 innings pitched as he posted a 3.19 ERA. He was selected to both All-Star Games that season.

Terry was 16-3 for the Yankees' World Series championship team in 1961.

Terry was a three-sport standout at Chelsea and was recruited to play football by Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State). He enjoyed success as a pro golfer after retiring from baseball and helped found the Celebrity Players Golf Tour. He also was on a Kansas state bowling doubles championship team in 1979.

Terry is in the Oklahoma Sports, Northeastern A&M Athletic and Kansas Sports halls of fame.

Services will be limited to family members.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.