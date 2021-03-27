Change of scenery should benefit new Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi

TEXAS RANGERS

Manager: Chris Woodward (fourth year)

2020 finish: 22-38 (AL West, fifth)

2021 forecast: 73-89, fourth

Three storylines

1. Is former ORU standout Jose Trevino ready to be a starting catcher in the majors?

At age 28, his time has arrived after having accomplished all he can in the minors. He has fared well in brief appearances in the majors over the past three years. Defense has carried him to the majors, but his hitting is improving.

2. Who will be the closer?

Injuries during spring training to last year’s closer, Jonathan Hernandez, and previous closer, Jose Leclerc, leave the Rangers in a potentially vulnerable situation, at least early in the season. Fernandez is out at least a month and Leclerc’s injury is long term. Matt Bush, the 2017 closer, is having a strong spring and may be the answer.

3. Will Chris Woodward survive as manager past this season?