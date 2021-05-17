Carlos Rincon carries hitting streak into homestand opener against Wichita

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Austin Schulfer (0-0, 5.68 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-1, 19.80 ERA)

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Lawn tickets and selected concession items are available for only $2.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita (Paws and $3 White Claws/Cinco de Mayo)

Driller bits

Hot hitter: Drillers outfielder Carlos Rincon will carry a 10-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s opener of a six-game homestand against Wichita. Rincon led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer Sunday to lift the Drillers past Northwest Arkansas 6-4 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. His blast came after the Naturals tied the game on a two-strike, two-out wild pitch in the ninth. Rincon is batting .333 with four homers and 11 RBIs. The Drillers have won four in a row after a four-game losing streak.

Donovan Casey, who is at .300, also has a 10-game hitting streak. Both Rincon and Casey are returning players from Tulsa’s 2019 team.