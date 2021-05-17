Carlos Rincon carries hitting streak into homestand opener against Wichita

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Austin Schulfer (0-0, 5.68 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-1, 19.80 ERA)
Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Lawn tickets and selected concession items are available for only $2.
On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita (Paws and $3 White Claws/Cinco de Mayo)
Driller bits
Hot hitter: Drillers outfielder Carlos Rincon will carry a 10-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s opener of a six-game homestand against Wichita. Rincon led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer Sunday to lift the Drillers past Northwest Arkansas 6-4 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. His blast came after the Naturals tied the game on a two-strike, two-out wild pitch in the ninth. Rincon is batting .333 with four homers and 11 RBIs. The Drillers have won four in a row after a four-game losing streak.
Donovan Casey, who is at .300, also has a 10-game hitting streak. Both Rincon and Casey are returning players from Tulsa’s 2019 team.
Defensive gem: Center fielder Jeren Kendall helped save Tulsa’s win Sunday as threw a runner out trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double in the ninth inning.
Power hitting: Tulsa’s Michael Busch has five homers, one away from the Double-A lead held by former Drillers outfielder Johan Mieses, who is with Boston Red Sox affiliate Portland (Maine).
Homestand highlights: The Drillers’ homestand includes a Cody Bellinger jersey giveaway Thursday, fireworks Friday and Saturday, and Jackie Robinson Day on Sunday. Wednesday will be the first of three weekday matinees on the home schedule.
Scouting report: Tuesday will be the Drillers’ first game against a Wichita team since 2007. Wichita, a Minnesota Twins affiliate, is led offensively by second baseman Jose Miranda, who is batting .370 with four homers and 12 RBIs. Shortstop Jermaine Palacios has an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .311. Center fielder Aaron Whitehead is at .340 with eight RBIs.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World