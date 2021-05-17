 Skip to main content
Carlos Rincon carries hitting streak into homestand opener against Wichita
Carlos Rincon carries hitting streak into homestand opener against Wichita

Sod Poodles vs. Drillers (copy)

Tulsa’s Carlos Rincon has a 10-game hitting streak.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Austin Schulfer (0-0, 5.68 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-1, 19.80 ERA)

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Lawn tickets and selected concession items are available for only $2.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Wichita (Paws and $3 White Claws/Cinco de Mayo)

Driller bits

Hot hitter: Drillers outfielder Carlos Rincon will carry a 10-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s opener of a six-game homestand against Wichita. Rincon led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer Sunday to lift the Drillers past Northwest Arkansas 6-4 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. His blast came after the Naturals tied the game on a two-strike, two-out wild pitch in the ninth. Rincon is batting .333 with four homers and 11 RBIs. The Drillers have won four in a row after a four-game losing streak.

Donovan Casey, who is at .300, also has a 10-game hitting streak. Both Rincon and Casey are returning players from Tulsa’s 2019 team.

Defensive gem: Center fielder Jeren Kendall helped save Tulsa’s win Sunday as threw a runner out trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double in the ninth inning.

Power hitting: Tulsa’s Michael Busch has five homers, one away from the Double-A lead held by former Drillers outfielder Johan Mieses, who is with Boston Red Sox affiliate Portland (Maine).

Homestand highlights: The Drillers’ homestand includes a Cody Bellinger jersey giveaway Thursday, fireworks Friday and Saturday, and Jackie Robinson Day on Sunday. Wednesday will be the first of three weekday matinees on the home schedule.

Scouting report: Tuesday will be the Drillers’ first game against a Wichita team since 2007. Wichita, a Minnesota Twins affiliate, is led offensively by second baseman Jose Miranda, who is batting .370 with four homers and 12 RBIs. Shortstop Jermaine Palacios has an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .311. Center fielder Aaron Whitehead is at .340 with eight RBIs.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

