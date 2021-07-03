Brian O'Keefe, Josh Morgan power Travelers past Drillers

Sunday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, LHP Steven Moyers (1-0, 1.93 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-2, 2.08 ERA)
Season series: Travelers lead 9-8
Promotions: Fireworks after the game
On deck: 4 p.m. (suspended) and 7:05 p.m. July 20 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Game recap: Brian O’Keefe went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs to power Arkansas past Tulsa 7-4 on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. O’Keefe has three homers and 11 RBIs in 14 games against Tulsa this year.
O’Keefe’s towering second-inning homer opened the scoring. The Travelers added five runs in the fifth as O’Keefe lined a two-run, two-out single off reliever Bryan Warzek and Josh Morgan followed with a three-run homer for a 6-0 lead.
Miguel Vargas, Michael Busch and Jeren Kendall had solo homers for Tulsa (29-23).
Drillers right-hander Michael Grove (0-3) was charged with three runs on four hits with two walks allowed and six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. He threw 43 of 71 pitches for strikes.
Arkansas starter Devin Sweet (2-4) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings with four walks allowed and six strikeouts as he threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes. In his last previous five starts, he was 0-4 with an 8.06 ERA and 12 home runs allowed. Sweet walked the bases loaded in the first, but escaped unscathed as Jacob Amaya grounded out to end the inning.
Arkansas (27-25) leads the series 3-2 going into the season finale between the teams Sunday.
Saturday’s batting orders: Arkansas — 1, Bobby Honeyman, DH (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2, Julio Rodriguez, RF (3-1-0-0); 3, Jake Scheiner, LF (4-1-0-0); 4, Brian O’Keefe, C (5-2-3-4); 5, Josh Morgan, 3B (4-1-2-3); 6, Jordan Cowan, 2B (4-0-1-0); 7, Joe Rizzo, 1B (4-0-0-0); 8, Stephen Wrenn, CF (4-1-1-0); 9, Connor Kopach, SS (3-1-1-0).
Tulsa — 1, Donovan Casey, RF (4-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-1-2-1); 3, Miguel Vargas, DH (5-1-2-1); 4, Ryan Noda, 1B (4-1-2-0); 5, Carlos Rincon, DH (4-0-2-1); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 7, Jeren Kendall, CF (5-1-1-1); 8, Devin Mann, 1B (3-0-1-0); 9, Stevie Berman, C (4-0-0-0)
Attendance report: The Drillers drew their ninth sellout crowd in 28 home dates this season. Tulsa’s season attendance total is 148,060.
Going to Tokyo: Arkansas outfielder Julio Rodriguez will play for the Dominican Republic in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.
Travelers 7, Drillers 4
Arkansas 010 050 100 — 7 8 0
Tulsa 000 020 110 — 4 10 2
Sweet, Anderson (6), Kober (8), Kerr (9) and O’Keefe; Grove, Warzek (4), Cuello (6), Watson (9) and Berman. W: Sweet (2-4). L: Grove (0-3). Save: Kerr (1). HR: Arkansas, O’Keefe (11), Morgan (5); Tulsa, Vargas (5), Busch (7), Kendall (9). RBIs: Arkansas — O’Keefe 4 (38), Morgan 3 (20); Tulsa, Vargas (14), Rincon (33), Busch (16), Kendall (31). E: Tulsa, Rincon (2), Vargas (2). LOB: Arkansas 6, Tulsa 12. T: 3:25. A: 7,854.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World