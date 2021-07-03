Brian O'Keefe, Josh Morgan power Travelers past Drillers

Arkansas starter Devin Sweet (2-4) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings with four walks allowed and six strikeouts as he threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes. In his last previous five starts, he was 0-4 with an 8.06 ERA and 12 home runs allowed. Sweet walked the bases loaded in the first, but escaped unscathed as Jacob Amaya grounded out to end the inning.