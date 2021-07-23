Brewer Hicklen's homers power Naturals' comeback over Drillers

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, LHP Austin Cox (1-1, 3.89 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (3-1, 4.20 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 10-6

Promotions: Fireworks after the game

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. NW Arkansas (Kids Eat Free, Kids Run the Bases, Hornsby Light Switch Covers)

Driller bits

Game recap: Brewer Hicklen socked two homers, including the tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, to cap Northwest Arkansas’ 7-4 comeback victory over Tulsa on Friday night at ONEOK Field.

Hicklen’s one-out homer over the left-field wall was preceded by a walk and hit-by-pitch. NWA (36-33) rallied from a 4-1 deficit as Tulsa (37-33) missed several good scoring chances. The Drillers left the bases loaded in the third and stranded four other runners in scoring position. Hicklen, who was batting .156 over his previous 10 games, also belted the tying homer in the seventh.