Brewer Hicklen's homers power Naturals' comeback over Drillers

Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, LHP Austin Cox (1-1, 3.89 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (3-1, 4.20 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 10-6
Promotions: Fireworks after the game
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. NW Arkansas (Kids Eat Free, Kids Run the Bases, Hornsby Light Switch Covers)
Driller bits
Game recap: Brewer Hicklen socked two homers, including the tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, to cap Northwest Arkansas’ 7-4 comeback victory over Tulsa on Friday night at ONEOK Field.
Hicklen’s one-out homer over the left-field wall was preceded by a walk and hit-by-pitch. NWA (36-33) rallied from a 4-1 deficit as Tulsa (37-33) missed several good scoring chances. The Drillers left the bases loaded in the third and stranded four other runners in scoring position. Hicklen, who was batting .156 over his previous 10 games, also belted the tying homer in the seventh.
Tulsa jumped ahead in the first when James Outman lined a two-run single in his first at-bat in Double-A. The Drillers made it 4-1 in the second after back-to-back homers from Hunter Feduccia and Romer Cuadrado. Feduccia’s homer was his sixth in the past 14 games.
Tulsa’s Donovan Casey had three hits for the second consecutive game and he’s had at least three hits in eight games this season. Drillers shortstop Jacob Amaya had his fourth three-hit game of 2021.
Drillers starter Bryan Brickhouse allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out three and didn’t issue a walk in six innings — his longest outing of the season.
Naturals 7, Drillers 4
NW Arkansas 011 001 103 — 7 9 2 Tulsa 220 000 000 — 4 14 0
Del Rosario, Adams (3), Dye (6), Snider (8) and Melendez; Brickhouse, Hagenman (7), Washington (9), Martinson (9) and Feduccia. W: Snider (1-1). L: Washington (2-1). HR: NW Arkansas, Melendez (21), Hicklen 2 (7); Tulsa, Feduccia (8), Cuadrado (6). RBIs: NW Arkansas — Hicklen 4 (27), Melendez (54), Fermin (27), Govern (3); Tulsa, Outman 2 (2), Feduccia (20), Cuadrado (21). E: NW Arkansas, Del Rosario (3), Dungan (4); LOB: NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 13. T: 3:03. A: 6,784.