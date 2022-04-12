Bobby Miller shines, but Drillers bullpen falters in home-opening loss

Top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller lived up to the hype in his ONEOK Field debut Tuesday night.

Miller fired four shutout innings, but the Drillers’ bullpen faltered in a 4-3 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Tulsa’s home opener before 6,532 fans at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa lost for the first time this season after opening with a three-game sweep at Wichita.

Miller, who often registered 100 mph on the scoreboard radar, threw 41 strikes in 58 pitches as he showed the form that made national headlines last week when he threw three shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels, including striking out 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, in the preseason Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium.

But other than Miller making his ONEOK Field debut, it seemed a lot like 2021 as Amarillo also spoiled the Drillers’ home opener last year 4-3. And in both instances Junior Garcia picked up the save.

Dominic Fletcher had the decisive two-run, two-out single in the eighth inning off Justin Hagenman (1-1), who couldn’t hold a 3-2 lead. Fletcher, a former University of Arkansas outfielder, feasted against Drillers pitching last September with 11 hits in 24 at-bats, including at least two hits in five of six games. He also ignited a two-run outburst in the fifth with a single.

Fletcher’s winning single into center field scored Corbin Carroll and Dominic Canzone. Carroll led off the inning with an infield hit off pitcher Austin Drury. One out later, Canzone singled off Hagenman. The runners advanced to second and third on Andy Yerzy’s groundout that brought up Fletcher.

Amarillo’s bullpen combined to retire 12 of the last 14 Drillers hitters.

After Carroll’s ground-ball single that opened the game, Miller retired the next 12 batters he faced before exiting. Miller struck out six, including five in a row during one stretch. He was helped out on his final hitter when center fielder James Outman made a diving catch that robbed Yerzy of a hit.

Amarillo right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, one of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ top-10 prospects, also had a strong outing. He matched Miller through two scoreless innings with four strikeouts before the Drillers broke through in the third. Outman singled with one out and so did Michael Busch. Justin Yurchak’s two-out single drove in Outman.

After Miller was pulled, Amarillo (2-2) took advantage with two runs off reliever Nick Robertson in the fifth. Fletcher led off with a single and Ti’Quan Forbes singled. Juan Centeno’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third. Drew Stankiewicz followed with a squeeze bunt that scored the tying run. Cintron’s sharp infield hit drove in Forbes for a 2-1 lead.

The Drillers tied it in the bottom of the fifth. Outman singled with one out and when Busch singled, raced to third and came on the right fielder Fletcher’s errant throw.

Tulsa regained the lead 3-2 off reliever Jeff Bain (2-0) in the sixth. Hunter Feduccia and Carson Taylor opened with singles. With one out, shortstop Jancarlos Cintron muffed Kody Hoese’s grounder, allowing Feduccia to score from second, but Tulsa couldn’t add to the lead and only had one more baserunner.

SOD POODLES 4, DRILLERS 3

Amarillo;000;020;020;—;4;9;2

Tulsa;001;011;000;—;3;8;0

Pfaadt, Bain (5), Workman (8), Garcia (9) and Centeno; Miller, Robertson (5), Drury (6), Hagenman (8) and Feduccia. W: Bain (2-0); L: Hagenman (1-1). Save: Garcia (2). RBI: Amarillo, Fletcher 2 (4), Cintron (2), Stankiewicz (2); Tulsa, Yurchak (3). E: Amarillo, Fletcher (1), Cintron (1). LOB: Amarillo 6, Tulsa 8. T: 2:46. A: 6,532.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.