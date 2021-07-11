Bixby's Cade Cavalli, Drillers' Michael Busch, Andre Jackson shine in Futures Game

DENVER — On the ride from the host hotel in downtown Denver to Coors Field on Sunday morning, Bixby High School and University of Oklahoma product Cade Cavalli and Stillwater graduate Ryan Vilade started talking about baseball in their home state as they looked ahead to playing in the SiriusXM Futures Game.
“We were on the bus and talking with each other about how we need to represent Oklahoma during this game,” Cavalli said while standing inside the home dugout before the game festivities officially got underway. “We both take a lot of pride in being from Oklahoma and I think that’s really cool.”
Cavalli, taken with the 22nd overall pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, pitched the fifth inning for the National League and didn’t allow a hit, but did walk two batters and struck out two while registering three pitches over 100 mph on the radar gun. The NL would eventually post an 8-3 win over their American League counterparts.
Cavalli said how he looked on the mound Sunday at Coors Field was completely different than the teenager who pitched at Bixby and set a school record for doubles and extra-base hits in a season in 2016.
“I used to come in from shortstop to pitch and just try to throw fastballs past guys,” Cavalli said with a smile. “I really had no clue where it was going in high school, so it’s pretty funny how far I’ve come.”
Part of that journey includes being a non-roster spring training invite for the Nationals this year and being promoted to Double-A Harrisburg just under a month before getting the call to play in the Futures Game. He is tied for the minor league lead with 103 strikeouts in 62 innings.
“I’m always going to go out there and compete as hard as I can,” the right-hander said. “I’m very goal-oriented. I know what I want to do in my career. I never settle for average. I want to be great, so I’m trying to do just that.”
A pair of Tulsa Drillers also took part in the Futures Game, with pitcher Andre Jackson and second baseman Michael Busch taking time off their Double-A Central schedule to get a glimpse of what their future as Dodgers might hold playing at Coors Field against their NL West rivals.
Jackson laughed when he recalled how he found out he would be playing in the Futures Game.
“I thought I was being traded,” the right-hander said as he smiled. “When the front-office guys call you, it’s never usually great news, but I was very surprised and really happy. I had honestly forgotten about the Futures Game. I had it as a goal of mine but, as the year went on, I kind of got lost in focusing on the season.”
Like Jackson, Busch said he was so focused on the Drillers that being selected for the game came as a complete surprise.
“I was caught up in the season, but when I got the call saying I was invited to come to Denver, I just felt super fortunate to be here,” Busch said. “It’s an awesome opportunity and an awesome experience.”
Sunday, Jackson pitched a scoreless inning as he retired three of four batters while Busch ripped a single to right field in his only at-bat.
Busch also fielded a grounder cleanly to retire the first batter (Riley Greene) that Cavalli faced. Vilade, who is with Colorado's Triple-A affiliate Albuquerque, was 0-for-2 as a designated hitter.
Former Drillers infielder Jeter Downs, a Boston Red Sox prospect, was one of Cavalli's strikeout victims. However, Downs also had a two-run double and scored a run.