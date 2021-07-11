Bixby's Cade Cavalli, Drillers' Michael Busch, Andre Jackson shine in Futures Game

Part of that journey includes being a non-roster spring training invite for the Nationals this year and being promoted to Double-A Harrisburg just under a month before getting the call to play in the Futures Game. He is tied for the minor league lead with 103 strikeouts in 62 innings.

“I’m always going to go out there and compete as hard as I can,” the right-hander said. “I’m very goal-oriented. I know what I want to do in my career. I never settle for average. I want to be great, so I’m trying to do just that.”

A pair of Tulsa Drillers also took part in the Futures Game, with pitcher Andre Jackson and second baseman Michael Busch taking time off their Double-A Central schedule to get a glimpse of what their future as Dodgers might hold playing at Coors Field against their NL West rivals.

Jackson laughed when he recalled how he found out he would be playing in the Futures Game.

“I thought I was being traded,” the right-hander said as he smiled. “When the front-office guys call you, it’s never usually great news, but I was very surprised and really happy. I had honestly forgotten about the Futures Game. I had it as a goal of mine but, as the year went on, I kind of got lost in focusing on the season.”