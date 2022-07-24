Bill Haisten: Words that don't mesh well – 'heat dome' and 'Drillers homestand'

Words that blend beautifully: “Baseball, hot dogs and apple pie.”

A word combination that doesn’t work so well: “heat dome” and “Drillers homestand.”

In spite of Tulsa’s heat wave having been extended through the Drillers’ three-game Texas League set with Wichita, the Friday attendance was really good (6,201) and the Saturday attendance was even better (7,296 in spite of a first-pitch temperature of 98 degrees).

Those games began at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s game began at 1:05 p.m. and with a first-pitch temperature of 100. By the end of a 3-0 Tulsa victory at ONEOK Field, the temperature was 102 and the heat index a punishing 107. The attendance was announced as having been 3,263 (the Drillers’ second-smallest crowd of the season).

When the Sunday game began, only 37 spectators occupied seats that were not shaded. Hornsby the mascot didn’t make as many appearances as usual. Apparently, it was a load-management Sunday for the young person inside of that smothering costume.

After a day off on Monday, the Drillers open a six-day homestand against Arkansas. The forecast: a Tuesday high of 107 and a Wednesday high of 104. We’ll get a break during the weekend — high temperatures in the 80s.

“Heat is just part of the deal in Tulsa,” said Mike Melega, the Drillers’ president and general manager. “Our Saturday crowd was a great energy crowd. In 2011 and 2012, we got absolutely hammered by the heat.”

On July 27, 2012, the temperature was 103 when the Drillers opened a homestand. Over the next five days, the first-pitch temps were a staggering 107, 107, 108 and 111.

Through Saturday’s game — the 44th home date of the season — the 2022 Drillers had a ONEOK Field attendance average of 5,791. During the first truly normal baseball season since 2019, Tulsa leads the Texas League and is second at the 30-team Double-A level of Minor League Baseball. The Richmond (Virginia) Flying Squirrels are the Double-A leaders in attendance.

The Sunday conditions didn’t seem to faze Tulsa center fielder Jonny DeLuca, who offensively was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Heat management “begins way before these guys come to the ballpark,” Drillers trainer Jesse Guffey explained. “We have electrolytes and plenty of supplements.”

In the dugout, Driller players consume heavy quantities of water and Gatorade while snacking on Pedialyte popsicles.

Guffey mentioned that several of the current Drillers were promoted to Tulsa from the Great Lakes Loons, a High-A Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate in Midland, Michigan. On Sunday, the Loons played a 78-degree home game. Oklahoma heat is a tough adjustment for athletes who were accustomed to 78-degree baseball.

During most Driller home games, the berm seating area teems with fans. On Sunday, only five people seated on the grass beyond the wall in right-center field. Who were those brave souls?

They were the Young family of Lufkin, Texas. Eighth-grade English teacher Sonna Young was accompanied by her four children: 16-year-old Kedren (a talented junior running back at Lufkin High School), 13-year-old Andrew and 10-year-old twins Ajaya and Ajiah.

“Yes, it’s hot,” Sonna Young said, “but I’m sure it’s today in Lufkin, also.”

Yep. It was 100 in Lufkin, also.

The Youngs didn’t travel to Tulsa because they have family here. They identified Tulsa as a vacation destination.

“I have a friend who came to Tulsa one time, and she said it’s a great place to visit and she talked a lot about the Gathering Place,” Sonna Young said. “The history here is rich. We decided to come here after I finished with summer school.

“The Gathering Place really is amazing. We were there all day on Saturday. Before we went to Greenwood Rising, we saw the big Jackie Robinson (mural near the left-field corner of the ballpark). We decided we would come back here for (Sunday baseball).

“My kids love sports. They don’t care if it’s hot.”

Add Sonna Young to the Mom of the Year ballot. She made the six-hour drive to Tulsa, she shared the Greenwood Rising and Gathering Place experiences with her children, and she said yes to a 100-degree ballgame.