Baseball column: Drillers have prospects, no veterans; Cards Hall of Fame adds ex-Tulsa 1B Keith Hernandez

So how does Drillers manager Scott Hennessey view leading a team without much pro experience?

"The challenges are we’re going to have a lot of good nights, and a lot of bad nights, too, just because of the competition and experience level," Hennessey said. "There’s going to be a lot of highs and a lot of lows. I told them in a meeting it's how we handle the lows that's going to define our season.

"We know that and I think other teams are going to have the same problem. It's going to look like Double-A baseball a lot of times, but some nights it's not going to look like Double-A baseball, but that’s part of it. That’s what we’re dealt, that’s the challenge of myself and our coaches, we’ve got to get these guys ready to play every night and I think they’ll respond."

Cards' Hall adds Hernandez

In 50-plus years of watching pro baseball, the best defensive first baseman I've seen is Keith Hernandez, who also would be on my top-10 list of Tulsa players from the past half-century.

Hernandez won 11 consecutive National League Gold Gloves from 1978-88 — the longest streak ever for a first baseman. He also was an outstanding hitter who was the 1979 NL Most Valuable Player and batting champion, a five-time NL all-star and a key part of two World Series champions.