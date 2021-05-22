Barry Lewis: Why are strikeouts, walks, errors up this season in minor league baseball?

Strikeouts, walks and errors are up this season throughout the minor leagues.
Those increases probably should have been expected after the minors' 2020 season was canceled. Most of the players hadn't experienced any real game action in 20 months.
Through Thursday, Double-A Central games averaged 25 strikeouts, although Tulsa Drillers games were only at 20.9.
According to Baseball America, after the minors' first two weeks, 41% of all plate appearances are ending with a strikeout, walk or hit-by pitch compared to 34% in the majors. Those numbers included 28% strikeouts and 12% walks. In 2019, the minors had record highs of 24% strikeouts and 9% walks.
This year's fielding percentage in the minors is .970 compared to the 2017-19 seasons when it was either .976 or .977 each year.
"I just think this game is meant to be played every day and when guys take a year off, I don't care if you were at an alt site or wherever and working out, but when those lights come on and it counts, it's different," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "It's just going to take a while for guys to hone back in on their skills and to get back to playing every day. At the alt site you might get two at-bats or play five innings, and now guys are having to go nine innings every night. After a year off, it's just going to take some time. Nobody is pushing the panic button.
"The thing I like about our team is we're working hard every day, wanting to get better. It will take a month or two and then I think you'll see what these guys can really do in the whole league. Other teams are in the same boat. It's going to take some time."
Although their 2020 season was canceled, minor league players were still active — many in Triple-A and Double-A had the opportunity to be at their major league team's alternate training site or participate in the Instructional League. But that's not the same as playing actual games before fans.
"It's a little different than it was in 2019, but it's getting closer and closer back to normal," said Drillers pitcher Ryan Pepiot, who spent last summer at the Los Angeles Dodgers' alternate site. "They've got the park here filled with fans who are excited to be out here, and we're excited to play in front of big crowds."
The canceled 2020 season also has led to the Dodgers being extra cautious with their pitchers — no Drillers starter had gone more than 4 1/3 innings in the first 16 games.
Across the minors, the quality of play, especially below Triple-A, also is likely affected by there being fewer veterans than in previous years due to the number of players in a team's farm system being limited to 180. As a result, some players are being advanced quicker than they might have been in past years.
"I can only speak for our guys, the year off has hurt them developmentally, both on the mound and getting at-bats, but also defensively with their timing," Hennessey said. "It's just different. We'll be fine in the long run."
Up and down
A rarity happened Thursday. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro, who played for the Drillers in 2016-17, was caught stealing — for just the second time in the majors.
Locastro broke Tim Raines' major league record last month as he extended his streak to 29 stolen bases without being caught at the start of his major league career. That streak covered four seasons since making his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2017.
But that streak ended April 17 and he suffered a dislocated finger. Since returning from the injured list, he is batting only .097 (3-for-31) with one stolen base.
Locastro also is known for being hit by pitches. He set a Drillers record with 26 in 2017 — one of the highest totals in Texas League history. Locastro set an Arizona record with 22 in 2019. He has five this year.
Around the minors
Former Owasso and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Pete Kozma is batting .275 with five RBIs in 12 games for Triple-A Las Vegas (Oakland)....
Former Kelley infielder Matt Reynolds is batting .263 in 10 games for Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox)...
John Beller, who pitched for the Drillers' 2020 college team, has a 3.18 ERA after three starts and 17 innings for low Single-A Palm Beach (St. Louis)...
Lee Landers, who was the trainer for the Triple-A Tulsa Oilers from 1974-76 before a long career as a minor league baseball executive, died Monday at 83. He was the Springfield (Illinois) Cardinals general manager for 12 years and later the Appalachian League president from 1996-2018. Landers was voted the 2017 King of Baseball at baseball's winter meetings. The award recognizes longtime dedication and service in pro baseball.