Barry Lewis: Tulsan's book leads to big screen's `War on the Diamond'

If Peters had remained with the Dodgers, he probably would have been stuck in an occasional pinch-hitting role as he had in 18 games this year. But Peters is a hitter who needs to play every day to show what he can, and he has with Texas. He has 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 51 games. Peters is batting only .201 and that will need to improve, but his power has impressed the Rangers.

Another bright spot in the Rangers' worst season since 1973 is former Oral Roberts catcher Jose Trevino, the team's Roberto Clemente Award nominee. Trevino, a strong defensive catcher, is having a solid first full season in the majors as he is batting .238 with five homers and 30 RBIs. The Clemente Award goes to the player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."

Oakland calls Kozma

Former Owasso infielder Pete Kozma is back in the majors for the first time since 2018 after Oakland promoted him Friday from Triple-A Las Vegas, where he batted .244 with four homers and 40 RBIs. Kozma played with St. Louis from 2011-15 and also has been in the majors with Detroit, Texas and the New York Yankees.

Cavalli leads minors

Top Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby and OU pitcher, will finish the season as the minor leagues' strikeouts leader with 175 in 123 1/3 innings at three levels. He dominated in Single-A and Double-A, but struggled in the final month after being promoted to Triple-A Rochester. Overall he was 7-9 with a 3.36 ERA in 24 starts.

