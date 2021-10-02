Barry Lewis: Tulsan's book leads to big screen's `War on the Diamond'

It took 32 years, but Tulsa resident Mike Sowell's book, "The Pitch That Killed," has finally made it to the big screen as the basis for the documentary, "War on the Diamond."
The documentary, which made its debut Sept. 23 at the Boston Film Festival, focuses on the long rivalry between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees that started in 1920 when Cleveland's Ray Chapman died after being struck by a pitch from the Yankees' Carl Mays.
Chapman is the only major leaguer to die from injuries suffered during a game. The Indians then went on to win the World Series. His death as well as the entire 1920 season that was pivotal in baseball history were the subject of "The Pitch That Killed," that won the 1989 Casey Award as the best baseball book of the year.
Sowell has viewed a rough draft of the movie but won't see the finished version until traveling to California for its showing at the Newport Beach Film Festival that starts Oct 23.
"It's got an emotional beginning and lead that will capture your attention," Sowell said.
Emmy and Peabody Award winner Andy Billman is the director. Art Horan is the producer — his most recent documentary feature was “#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump.” Other producers are Pam Sullivan and Danielle Alberico. Emmy and Peabody Award winner Paul Carruthers is the editor while Grammy Award winner Brian Keane is the composer.
"They did a great job and told the story very well," said Sowell, who authored the book while he was the Tulsa Tribune's sports editor. "I feel lucky that when we did get someone interested in this story it was such a good team involved with the production. It was really amazing to work with this group."
A new edition of "The Pitch That Killed," published by Summer Game Books, is available on amazon.com and now includes a new preface from Sowell with material related to the 75-minute documentary.
"War" includes never-before-heard audio interviews of Mays, exclusive interviews with baseball insiders, and reenactments of the fatal submarine pitch.
Sowell is hopeful that as the movie makes its way to film festivals across the country that it will spark enough interest to have Chapman's story be the focus of a feature film.
"It's a very emotional story and will make a great movie," Sowell said.
Peters' power show
DJ Peters, who won the Texas League homer title with 29 in 2018 for the Tulsa Drillers, is having a breakthrough final two months of the season with the Texas Rangers.
Peters was claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline as the Dodgers needed to make room for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. The timing was perfect for Peters as the Rangers needed to fill the void left by trading away Joey Gallo.
If Peters had remained with the Dodgers, he probably would have been stuck in an occasional pinch-hitting role as he had in 18 games this year. But Peters is a hitter who needs to play every day to show what he can, and he has with Texas. He has 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 51 games. Peters is batting only .201 and that will need to improve, but his power has impressed the Rangers.
Another bright spot in the Rangers' worst season since 1973 is former Oral Roberts catcher Jose Trevino, the team's Roberto Clemente Award nominee. Trevino, a strong defensive catcher, is having a solid first full season in the majors as he is batting .238 with five homers and 30 RBIs. The Clemente Award goes to the player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."
Oakland calls Kozma
Former Owasso infielder Pete Kozma is back in the majors for the first time since 2018 after Oakland promoted him Friday from Triple-A Las Vegas, where he batted .244 with four homers and 40 RBIs. Kozma played with St. Louis from 2011-15 and also has been in the majors with Detroit, Texas and the New York Yankees.
Cavalli leads minors
Top Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby and OU pitcher, will finish the season as the minor leagues' strikeouts leader with 175 in 123 1/3 innings at three levels. He dominated in Single-A and Double-A, but struggled in the final month after being promoted to Triple-A Rochester. Overall he was 7-9 with a 3.36 ERA in 24 starts.