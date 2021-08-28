Barry Lewis: Schedule tweaks are `win-win' for Drillers, Double-A Central

Tulsa, which is in the North Division, will play all Double-A Central teams next year — after not playing South Division teams Corpus Christi, Frisco and San Antonio. The Drillers will play one home series against every South team except for San Antonio and will play at last one road series against every South team except Corpus Christi.

The Drillers will play two home series and two road series against each of the four other North teams.

Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega was part of a Double-A Central scheduling committee that includes two GMs, two farm directors and a MLB representative.

For Melega, the only drawback of the six-game series, which reduces travel, was playing 12 games in a row at home and 12 in a row on the road. The Drillers had three each of those 12-game stretches on the home and road this year. In 2022, teams won’t have more than one of those in each half of the season. Tulsa closes this season with 12 in a row on the road and had three consecutive homestands that consisted of 12 games. The Drillers end next season at home with a six-game series against Springfield with the finale on Sept. 18.