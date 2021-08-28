Barry Lewis: Schedule tweaks are `win-win' for Drillers, Double-A Central

Six-game series and Monday open dates are here to stay, at least through next season, for the Tulsa Drillers and the other nine teams in Double-A Central.
The 2022 schedule is a notable improvement over this year’s for the Drillers and the league overall.
This year brought major schedule changes for the Drillers and all minor league teams, partly due to Major League Baseball’s takeover of the minors, a shortened season and COVID safety considerations. Some of those changes will continue.
The 2022 Double-A Central schedule was recently announced. All of the series will be scheduled for six games — Tuesday through Sunday — with a couple exceptions.
Tulsa will open the season with a three-game on Friday, April 8 at Wichita. The Drillers will host Wichita in a three-game weekend series July 22-24 after a four-day midseason break that coincides with the Major League All-Star Game break. Tulsa will play one Monday game — due to the July 4 holiday — at Northwest Arkansas.
The schedule will be 138 games — two less than what it was prior to 2021 when it was cut to 120 due to the late start. This year the season was extended through the third weekend of September and that will continue — two weeks later than pre-2021. With major league rosters not being expanded to 40 anymore after Sept. 1, there’s no reason for the minors to end their regular season on Labor Day as had been done for many years.
Tulsa, which is in the North Division, will play all Double-A Central teams next year — after not playing South Division teams Corpus Christi, Frisco and San Antonio. The Drillers will play one home series against every South team except for San Antonio and will play at last one road series against every South team except Corpus Christi.
The Drillers will play two home series and two road series against each of the four other North teams.
Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega was part of a Double-A Central scheduling committee that includes two GMs, two farm directors and a MLB representative.
For Melega, the only drawback of the six-game series, which reduces travel, was playing 12 games in a row at home and 12 in a row on the road. The Drillers had three each of those 12-game stretches on the home and road this year. In 2022, teams won’t have more than one of those in each half of the season. Tulsa closes this season with 12 in a row on the road and had three consecutive homestands that consisted of 12 games. The Drillers end next season at home with a six-game series against Springfield with the finale on Sept. 18.
“The schedule couldn’t have turned out better for us,” Melega said. “We’re home for the three holiday weekends and we’ve got 42 of our 69 home games before July 4 — and we like that. Attendance starts to slow down here after July 4.
“The travel mileage is drastically less than it had been previously (before this season). Everybody likes the six-game series. We’re back to playing every team in the league. This schedule is a win-win.”
The Drillers will be in Amarillo while the PGA Championship is held at Southern Hills in May.
Still to be determined for next year is Double-A Central’s playoff format and whether it will be a split season. The Drillers support playing two halves and two rounds of playoffs.
Playoff chase
A quirk in this year’s Double-A Central playoff format is that division standings are meaningless. Winning a division doesn’t guarantee a playoff berth. The two teams with the best regular-season record advance to the finals. As a result, the finals could involve two North teams.
Wichita and Frisco are the top two teams heading into the final three weeks, with Tulsa chasing them in third. Tulsa plays Wichita 30 games and Frisco not at all. Does Drillers manager Scott Hennessey find it weird to be in a pennant race against a team it doesn’t play all season?
“Yes, but we’re just worried about ourselves and try to win every night and that’s all we can control,” Hennessey said. “And at the end I think we will be there.”
Around the minors
Top Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby and OU pitcher, has been promoted to Triple-A Rochester. He is a combined 6-4 with a 2.37 ERA with 151 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings for Double-A Harrisburg and Single-A Wilmington. He had a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts with 80 strikeouts in 58 innings for Harrisburg...
Former Owasso infielder Pete Kozma is batting .249 with three homers and 32 RBIs for Triple-A Las Vegas (Athletics)...
Former OSU/Verdigris pitcher Peyton Battenfield, now with Double-A Akron after being acquired by Cleveland from Tampa Bay last month, is a combined 6-0 with a 2.15 ERA in 18 games this season. His brother, Blake, also a former OSU/Verdigris pitcher, is 7-6 with a 4.70 ERA for Double-A Birmingham (White Sox). He has not allowed an earned run in three of his past four starts....
Former Broken Arrow and ORU pitcher Kyler Stout has a 3.08 ERA in 24 appearances, primarily as a reliever, for high Single-A Hillsboro (Diamondbacks).